Meet Nick Kroll’s wife, Lily Kwong: what does she do for a living?

Nick Kroll is a prominent actor, comedian, writer, and producer from the United States. He garnered fame for his role in the animated adult comedy film Sausage Party (2016). He has also appeared in several other movies and TV shows, including Sing and Big Mouth. Apart from his successful career, he is a family man. Learn more about Nick Kroll's wife and what he does for a living.

Nick Kroll and his wife, artist Lily Scout Kwong attend the 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Source: Getty Images

Who is Nick Kroll married to? The Big Mouth star is married to Lily Kwong. She is a former model, landscape designer and fashion cross-pollinator. Nick and Lily have been married since 2020 and are parents to a son.

Profile summary

Full name Lily Kwong Nickname Scout Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian-white Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 24-33-34 Body measurements in centimetres 60-83-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Joe Kwong Mother Christine Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Spouse Nicholas Kroll Children 1 Education Urban School of San Fransico, Bard College, University of Columbia, South Florida and New York Botanical Garden Profession Former model, landscape designer, fashion cross-pollinator Net worth $2 million–$5 million Instagram @lily_kwong

Who is Nick Kroll's wife?

Lily was born and raised in San Francisco, California, United States, on 29 May 1988 to a Chinese father, Joe Kwong, and a white-American mother, Christine.

Her mother was talented at all sorts of handcrafts, including weaving, collating and painting. She grew up with her brother Huck Kwong. Lily Kwong's brother is a video game producer. Lily is an American national.

Educational background

Lily Kwong attends the Buccellati Rosso Maraviglia dinner event during the Milano Design Week 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo

Source: Getty Images

The landscape artist went to the Urban School of San Fransico. She then proceeded to San Fransico Arts Institute before moving to Bard College.

In 2012, Kwong earned her bachelor's degree in Urban Studies from New York City's Columbia University. Finally, Lily pursued sustainable design with horticulturalists in South Florida and the New York Botanical Garden.

What does Lily Kwong do?

The San Francisco native commenced her career as a model in 2007. Lily worked for her cousin Joseph Altuzarra, a designer, as a studio assistant and fit model for two years.

She later progressed and worked as a landscape architect. The landscape designer has served as project director for LVMH in Miami. She has done landscape projects for brands like St-Germain, Maiyet, and the Nike Foundation.

Lily runs the Studio Lily Kwong; it is a landscape design studio. The popular firm aims to reconnect people to the natural world through transformative landscape projects and site-specific botanical art installations. Additionally, she was featured in the Forbes' 2018 30 Under 30 list in the art and style category.

Nick Kroll's wife majorly uploads content related to her landscape architect career. She has amassed more than 140 thousand followers on the platform as of the time of writing.

How did Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong meet?

Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong attend NRDC's "Night Of Comedy" Honoring Anna Scott Carter at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

The couple first met through a high-end dating app called Raya in 2018. In October 2020, after dating for about two years, Nick and Kwon revealed they were expecting a baby.

Shortly after, Lily Kwong and Nick Kroll exchanged marriage vows on 19 November 2020 in Big Sur, California, United States. One month after their marriage, Lily shared a photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram page. The couple's son, Leo Kroll, was eventually born on 1 January 2021.

FAQs

Who is Lily Kwong? She is an American former model, landscape designer, and fashion cross-pollinator. How old is Lily Kwong? She is 35 years old as of 2023. She was born on 29 May 1988. Who is Lily Kwong's brother? Her brother is called Huck Kwong. He is a well-known video game producer. What is Lily Kwong's nationality? She is American. Who is Nick Kroll's spouse? The American actor is married to Lily Kwong. The two got married in November 2020. How did Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong meet? Nick and Lily met through a dating app, Raya, in 2018. Does Nick Kroll have kids? Yes. He has a son called Leo. He was born in January 2021.

Nick Kroll's wife, Lily Kwong, rose to prominence due to her impressive career as a landscape designer and fashion cross-pollinator. She previously worked as a model. The couple married in 2020 and has one child named Leo. They live in Los Angeles, California, United States.

