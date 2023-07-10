Scott Mackinlay Hahn is a renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur from the United States. He is popularly recognised for co-founding Rogan, Egan, and Loomstate clothing brands. He is also famous as the long-time boyfriend of American actress Winona Ryder.

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Scott Mackinlay Hahn has been dating actress Winona Laura Horowitz, professionally known as Winona Ryder, since 2011. She is known for her roles in various movies and TV shows, including Stranger Things, Gone in the Night and The Plot Against America.

Profile summary

Full name Scott Mackinlay Hahn Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Fire Island, New York, United States Current residence Williamsburg, Brooklyn, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Blue Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Winona Ryder Education Fashion Institute of Technology, Rhode Island School of Design, Princeton University Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur Net worth $10 million

Scott Mackinlay Hahn's bio

Scott Mackinlay Hahn was born in Fire Island, New York, United States. What is Scott Mackinlay Hahn's age? Scott is 52 years old as of 2023. He was born on 25 September 1970. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Scott's father allegedly used to mistreat his mother and his sister. Eventually, his parents divorced when the fashion designer was a kid, and he was left under the care of his mother. Hahn's father later succumbed to throat cancer.

Scott was raised alongside his younger sister, Nicole Mackinlay Hahn. Nicole is an artist and filmmaker. Additionally, the fashion designer has four other half-siblings from his father's other relationship.

Educational background

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Scott attended Dalton School before proceeding to Regis High School. He later went to the Fashion Institute of Technology of the State University of New York and Parsons School of Design. He also has a degree from the Rhode Island School of Design. Additionally, he earned another bachelor's degree in economics from Princeton University.

What does Scott Mackinlay Hahn do for a living?

Scott is an experienced fashion designer. He started his career, designing clothes for multiple renowned celebrities in Hollywood. In 2001, Mackinlay co-founded the popular apparel brand Rogan alongside his fellow fashion designer, Rogan Gregory.

In 2004, the duo teamed up again and started another clothing brand, Loomstate. The brand is known for making clothing with 100% certified organic cotton. Since its inception, Loomstate has bagged many prestigious projects, including designing the fast food restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill uniforms.

The accomplished fashion designer also co-founded another clothing line, Egun, with Irish rock star Bono Vox and his wife, Ali Hewson. Besides his fashion career, he is also a representative of CFDA, where he heads the Sustainability Steering Committee of the organisation.

The organisation aims to promote American designers in the global economy. Finally, he is a board member of the Council for Textile Recycling.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn's movies

Winona Ryder's partner is not an actor and has never played any role in movies or TV shows. Many mistake him for Randy Havens, an American actor. This is because Havens played Scott Clarke in the TV series Stranger Things alongside Winona Ryder, Hahn's girlfriend. Ryder played Joyce Byers in the series.

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn's relationship

Who is Winona Ryder dating? The famous actress is in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn. However, she has managed to keep much of her romance with Scott under wraps.

The two began dating in 2011 and have been together ever since. Over the years, the couple has been seen together at many high-profile events. They made their official red carpet debut in October 2015 at the New York Film Festival premiere of Experimenter.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn's height and weight

Actress Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

The American fashion designer is reportedly 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and weighs about 180 pounds or 82 kilograms.

Fast facts about Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Who is Scott Mackinlay Hahn? He is a popular American entrepreneur and fashion designer. When is Scott Mackinlay Hahn's birthday? He was born on 25 September 1970. What is Scott Mackinlay Hahn's nationality? He is an American national, having been born in Fire Island, New York, USA. Who is Winona Ryder's boyfriend? The American entertainer has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011. What is Scott Mackinlay Hahn's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. What is Scott Mackinlay Hahn's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $10 million as of 2023.

Scott Mackinlay Hahn is an established fashion designer from the United States. He is famous for co-founding three clothing lines Rogan, Egan, and Loomstate. He is also known as the boyfriend of Winona Ryder.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Allan Mueses. He is a Dominican real estate expert, developer, and entrepreneur. He is widely recognised for dating an American singer, actress, and TV personality, Amara La Negra.

Allan Mueses is the CEO of Soluciones Allan and Dream Big Construction Company. Additionally, he serves in many companies, including Ingredientes De Cibao and ITLA. The professional realtor is a father of four.

Source: Legit.ng