Sophia Pippen’s biography: age, height, parents, school

Who is Sophia Pippen? She is an up-and-coming American actress, model, social media influencer, and dancer. She is known for starring in Sophie Michelle: No Brakes and Ballers. Additionally, she is a celebrity kid known for being the daughter of two-time Hall of Fame NBA forward Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Younan.

Sophia Pippen is a well-known social media influencer. She has gained significant popularity on Instagram thanks to her modelling photographs that she uploads on the platform displaying her luxury lifestyle.

Sophia Pippen's biography

She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Scottie Pippen and Larsa Younan. Her father, Scottie, is an accomplished American former professional basketball player, while her mother is an actress, reality TV personality, and businesswoman.

Sophia Pippen's parents divorced after almost two decades of marriage due to cheating allegations. The entertainer has three older biological siblings, Scotty Jr., Preston Pippen, and Justin. Like their father, they are all aspiring basketball players.

The social media influencer also has four half-siblings from his father's previous relationship. They are Antron, Taylor, Tyler, and Sierra. Tyler, Taylor's twin sister, died in 1994, nine days after her birth, while Antron passed away on 18 April 2021.

How old is Sophia Pippen?

Sophia Pippen's age is 14 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 December 2008. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What school does Sophia Pippen go to?

Larsa Pippen's daughter is a student at Sierra Canyon School. The school is located in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Career

Scottie Pippen's daughter began modelling at a tender age. She was signed by Wilhelmina Kids and Teri B Talent Agency before being chosen as the face of Oscar de la Renta’s kids' line. Sophia became more famous when she modelled for children's wear brands Aliva Simone and KidPik during the Kids Fashion Week in New York City.

The famous model has also been featured by magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Additionally, she has served at Larsa Marie, her mother's jewellery line.

Sophia is an aspiring actress. According to her IMDb profile, she made her acting debut in 2019 when she appeared in a music video titled Sophie Michelle: No Brakes. The young entertainer has also starred in other projects like Ballers (2019) and Just My Luck with Sophia and Maya (2019–2021).

She is also a skilled dancer. She took part in the reality TV series Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (2018–2021), where she was paired with Jake Monreal. Sasha Farber, an Australian professional dancer, was their mentor.

She is popular on Instagram, where she uploads her modelling and luxury lifestyle photos. Her Instagram page is managed by her mother. She has earned a sizable following of over 160 thousand followers as of July 2023.

Her popularity has also extended to TikTok, where she has amassed a considerable following. Although her old account was banned, she has another account with over 100 thousand followers. She mainly posts dancing videos on the platform.

How tall is Sophia Pippen?

Sophia Pippen's height is 4 feet 7 inches (140 centimetres) tall, and she weighs approximately 94 pounds (43 kilograms).

FAQs

Sophia Pippen is a fast-rising actress, social media influencer, and model. She is a celebrity kid, widely known as the daughter of Scottie Pippen and Larsa Younan. Her mum is an actress and businesswoman, while her dad is a former NBA player.

