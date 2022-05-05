Oona O'Brien’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents, ethnicity

Oona O'Brien is a young up-and-coming American model and actress famously recognized for featuring in season four of the 2021 television series Cobra Kai. She played the role of Devon in the TV series.

The American actress poses for a photo. Photo: @obrien.oona

Source: Instagram

Oona O'Brien has worked as a print and on-screen child model since early childhood. In her work, she has promoted various brands including Nike, American Girl, Sears, Kmart and more. She is also active on various social media platforms, such as Instagram, where she has a dedicated audience.

Profile summary

Full name: Oona O'Brien

Oona O'Brien Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15 September 2006

15 September 2006 Age: 15 years (as of May 2022)

15 years (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Evanston, Illinois, United States

Evanston, Illinois, United States Current residence: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5’2”

5’2” Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Cheong Kim

Cheong Kim Father: Christopher Liam O'Brien

Christopher Liam O'Brien Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: $200,000

$200,000 Instagram: @obrien.oona

Oona O’Brien’s biography

American actress in a red karate kimono. Photo: @obrien.oona

Source: Instagram

The American actress was born in Evanston, Illinois, the United States of America. Who are Oona O'Brien's parents? The young celebrity's father is Christopher Liam O'Brien, and her mother is Cheong Kim. She grew up alongside her elder brother named Isoo, an avid birdwatcher.

Most outlets erroneously assume that the actress is the daughter of the Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien, but she just has the same name.

When is Oona O'Brien's birthday?

The American actress was born on 15 September 2006. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Oona O'Brien's age is 15 years old as of 2022.

What is Oona O'Brien's ethnicity?

The young actress has American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is white, and her mother is of Asian-American/Pacific Islander heritage.

Career

Prior to her big break on screen, Oona worked as a child model. She appeared in numerous commercials and printed ads since the age of 11. She also participated in several theatre productions. The actress is represented by Paonessa Talent Agency and Brave Artists Management.

She started her acting career in 2020 when she appeared in a short film named Sky High as Mia Savage. However, she became famous when she was cast in season 4 of the television series Cobra Kai as Devon. These projects are the only Oona O'Brien's movies and TV shows she has starred in, according to her IMDb profile.

Aside from acting, the young actress is a karate and stage combat expert, which helped her get a role in the Cobra Kai movie. She is also an avid swimmer.

What is Oona O'Brien's net worth?

The actress with her karate teammates. Photo: @obrien.oona

Source: Instagram

According to Celebnetworths, her net worth is estimated to be $200,000. This value is, however, not verified. She mainly earns her income from her acting career, as well as the advertisements she has appeared in.

What is Oona O'Brien's height?

The famous actress is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 125 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Fast facts about Oona O'Brien

Who is Oona O'Brien? She is a well-known American actress and model. When was Oona O'Brien born? She was born on 15 September 2006. How old is Oona O'Brien? She is 15 years old as of 2022. What is Oona O'Brien's nationality? She has an American nationality. Who is Devon lee from Cobra Kai? Devon Lee was a role played by O'Brien in the fourth season of Cobra Kai. What is O’Brien’s height? The popular actress is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres.

Oona O'Brien is a well-known young American actress and model. She is popularly known for her role in the TV series Cobra Kai. She currently has two acting credits under her name.

