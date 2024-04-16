Who is Jaya Kelly? R. Kelly's child's legacy of resilience and inspiration

Jaya Kelly is a celebrity child and up-and-coming singer and songwriter from the United States of America. He is famous as the middle child of R. Kelly, an American singer, songwriter and record producer and Andrea Lee, an American choreographer, dancer, and actress. Jaya has also hit the headlines for his gender identity and sexuality.

Jaya Kelly during an interview with Paper magazine in 2019 (L), Jaya Kelly in a brown outfit (R). Photo: @e.com_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jaya Kelly, also known as Jaah Kelly, is a name that has been making waves in the media space. He is famous not only as the child of the infamous R&B singer R. Kelly but also for his journey of self-discovery and transformation. In 2014, at the age of 14, Jaya publicly came out as a trans male.

Profile summary

Full name Jaya Kelly Nicknames Jaah Baby, Jay Gender Trans Date of birth 26 November 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Robert Sylvester Kelly Mother Andrea Lee Siblings Joann Kelly, Robert Kelly Jr. Relationship status Single Profession Singer Net worth $300,000–$500,000

Jaya Kelly’s biography

The celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, where he was raised. He is an American national of African heritage.

Who are Jaya Kelly’s parents?

Jay’s parents are Robert Sylvester Kelly and Andrea Lee. His father is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his hits, including I Believe I Can Fly and Ignition (Remix). He was once recognised as the King of R&B and has sold over 100 million records worldwide. In 2023, he was convicted of human trafficking and sentenced to over 30 years in prison.

His mother is an American choreographer, dancer, and actress known for appearing on the reality television series VH1's Hollywood Exes. His parents tied the knot in 2014 and divorced after two months of marriage after allegations surfaced online that he physically abused her.

Top-5 facts about Jaya Kelly. Photo: @seunmsk on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Jaya Kelly’s siblings?

The singer grew up alongside two siblings: an elder sister named Joann, born in 1998, and a younger brother named Robert Jr., born in 2002. Jaya’s sister is a singer under the stage name Buku Abi, while his brother is a basketball player.

What is Jaya Kelly’s age?

The rising singer is 23 years old as of 2024. When is Jaya Kelly’s birthday? He was born on 26 November 2000, making him a Sagittarius.

Career

Like his sister, Jaya has followed in his father's footsteps. Jaya Kelly’s music journey started in high school, and their career will hopefully grow with time.

R. Kelly’s son, Jaya, made his musical debut at 13 under the alias Jaah Baby. He released his debut single, Reservoir, in 2014. Although he has released several songs, the celebrity child has kept his content from mainstream media. Jaah’s songs are available for streaming on SoundCloud. Here are some of his popular hits:

Fall Into

Reflection

Gentle

Subtle

No Regards

Lost It

Reflection (Freestyle)

(Freestyle) Stalling ft Kel

ft Kel Focus ft Buku

ft Buku No Regards ft Kyd Taurian

What is Jaya Kelly’s net worth?

According to ABTC, Press Exposure, and Fashionuer, the rising American singer has an alleged net worth of between $300,000 and $500,000. His primary source of income is his music career.

Is Jaya Kelly transgender?

Drea Kelly and her daughter Jaya at "Growing Up Hip Hop" Atlanta premiere at SCADshow on 5 January 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jay Kelly was born a female and named Jaya. In June 2014, at the age of 14, Jaya made a bold decision that would change their life forever. They came out as transgender and adopted the name Jaah. Despite being raised as a girl, Jay told Paper Magazine that he identified as a boy as early as 6 or 7. He wore men's clothes at school and said his classmates mocked him. He said:

When I was younger, I always felt like I had to make a choice. I knew that I was a girl who liked other girls. But because of what I was taught, I felt like the only way you could like another girl is if you were a boy.

At 14, Jaya also addressed their concerns as a transgender through a now-deleted Instagram video. He said;

I believe I am a boy and want surgery and the medication to help me be who I was supposed to be…

His father held a different stance and did not accept Jaya’s identity. However, his mother stood by him, doing everything she could to help him navigate this new chapter of his life. Speaking about his mother Andrea Kelly’s response to his news, he said:

My mom was like, “Baby, you know I love you if you were bi, gay, lesbian, you name it and I would still love you so much,

And same with my sister. She told me that she was proud of me and respects me by calling me handsome and calling me her little brother now, and I love her for that.

He added that he is eager to undergo the gender realignment operations but knows he will have to wait for several years.

What is Jaya Kelly’s height?

The American celebrity child is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms.

Fast facts about Jaya Kelly

Jaya Kelly is a singer and celebrity child from the United States of America. He is famous as R. Kelly's child. Jaya’s childhood was marked with personal challenges, especially as he realised his true identity.

Source: Legit.ng