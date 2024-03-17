Who is Zoe Giordano Harrelson? Meet Woody Harrelson's daughter

Zoe Giordano Harrelson is an American Celebrity child widely recognised for being Woody Harrelson’s daughter. Her father is a prominent American actor, playwright and activist. He is famous for his roles in TV series and films such as White Men Can't Jump, No Country for Old Men, and The Hunger Games.

Woody Harrelson at Hollywood and Highland's 94th Annual Academy Awards (L). Woody and Zoe Giordano in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: David Livingston, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zoe Giordano Harrelson became famous thanks to his father’s popularity in the entertainment industry. She was featured in the 2015 music video U2: Song for Someone (Version 1). Despite her father’s popularity, Zoe has maintained a discreet lifestyle sparking curiosity among many.

Full name Zoe Giordano Harrelson Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1996 Age 27 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Maui, Hawaii, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Woody Harrelson Mother Laura Louie Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College Seabury Hall Profession Profession Actress

Zoe Giordano Harrelson's biography

The celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, but currently resides in Maui, Hawaii, USA. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of English-Scottish-German-Dutch-Welsh-Danis-French descent, while her mother is of Asian heritage.

Who are Zoe Giordano's parents?

Her parents are Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie. Her father is a popular American actor known for his prominent roles in various movies and television shows such as Cheers, White Men Can't Jump, No Country for Old Men, and The Hunger Games films. He has also won multiple accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award.

Her mother is the co-founder of Yoganics, an organic food delivery service. Zoe’s parents met in 1987 when Laura worked as Woody's personal assistant and eventually tied the knot in 2008.

Five facts about Zoe Giordano. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who are Zoe Giordano Harrelson's siblings?

Zoe grew up alongside two siblings—an elder sister named Deni Montana Harrelson, born on 5 March 1994 and a younger sister named Makani Ravello, born on 3 June 2006.

Zoe and her sister Deni were homeschooled for part of their lives. She attended Seabury Hall, a college preparatory school in Maui County, Hawaii, for her higher education.

What is Zoe Giordano Harrelson’s age?

The American celebrity daughter is 27 years old as of 2024. When was Zoe Giordano Harrelson born? She was born on 22 September 1996. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Why is Zoe Gordano Harrelson famous?

Zoe gained prominence for being the daughter of American actor Woody Harrelson. She is also known for starring alongside her dad in the 2015 U2’s Song For Someone music video. In the clip, she played Aaron Brown's daughter.

In the same year, during her high school senior, Zoe gave a TED Talk about the negative impact of cell phones and the importance of taking a break from them.

She has also followed in her father's footsteps artistically. She is passionate and active in the arts, particularly theatre, drawing, singing, and creative writing.

Woody Harrelson and his wife Laura Louie at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on 4 March 2018, in Hollywood, California. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Source: Getty Images

What is Zoe Giordano Harrelson’s height?

The American celebrity daughter is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

What did Woody Harrelson do to his daughter?

The actor defended his daughter when an intoxicated man photographed his daughter without consent at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. In apparent self-defence, Harrelson punched the man.

Fast facts about Zoe Giordano Harrelson

Zoe Giordano Harrelson is an American celebrity child well-known as the daughter of Woody Harrelson. Her father is an American actor best known for his roles in TV series and films such as White Men Can't Jump, and The Hunger Games. Despite her father's status in the entertainment industry, Zoe prefers to stay out of the spotlight and is not on any social media platform.

