Is YNW Melly out of jail? Where is the American rapper as of 2024?

YNW Melly is an American rap artist and singer. He has been part of the rap collective Young New Wave (YNW) since 2016 and has made waves in the hip-hop industry with hits such as I Am You, Murder on My Mind, and Mixed Personalities. Besides music, he hit the headlines when he was arrested in 2019 on suspicion of double murders of his two friends. Is YNW Melly out of jail?

YNW Melly in a courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse (L). The rapper during a jury selection hearing (R). Photo: Amy Beth Bennett, Pedro Portal (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

YNW Melly's career has been on an upward trajectory since he debuted in 2014. However, his life has been marred with multiple criminal issues, including the double murder charge against him in February 2019. Is YNW Melly out of jail? The rapper is held at Broward County Jail awaiting trial.

Profile summary

Full name Jamell Maurice Demons Nickname YNW Melly Gender Male Date of birth 1 May 1999 Age 24 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Gifford, Florida, United States Current residence Broward County Jail, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jamie Demons-King Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School St. Peter’s Academy, Vero Beach High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $100,000 Instagram @ynwmelly Facebook

YNW Melly’s biography

He was born Jamell Maurice Demons in Gifford, Florida, United States. YNW Melly’s mom is Jamie Demons-King, and he has never known who his father is. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

The rapper has a younger brother, Brandon Curtis King, professionally known as YNW BSlime. Like Jamell, Brandon is a rapper and singer known for songs such as Vulnerable, Just Want You, and Slime Dream. His sister, Jewely D, known on social media as YNW Jewel, is a nursing student and owner of a beauty shop.

Where did the rapper go to school? He reportedly went to St. Peter’s Academy and Vero Beach High School but did not complete his studies after a gun drama that led to his incarceration for several months.

How old is Melly today?

The American rapper and singer is 24 years old as of March 2024. He was born in 1999 and marks his birthday on 1 May. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

YNW Melly’s career

YNW Melly is a hip-hop artist. He released his first single, 1K (2014), in 2014 and while in incarceration in 2015, he realised the need to take his music career seriously.

In 2016, together with other hip-hop artists, they formed the rap collective YNW (Young New Wave), and he adopted the stage name YNW Melly. Other group members included YNW Sakchaser, YNW Juvy, YNW Bortlen, and YNW BSlime.

Five facts about YNW Melly. Photo: @ynwmelly on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2017, Melly released his debut EP, Collect Call, and his debut mixtape, I Am You, in 2018. His debut studio album, Melly vs. Melvin, launched in November 2019, peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. He has collaborated with hip-hop bigwigs such as Kanye West, Juice WRLD, King Von, Lil Tjay, Kodak Black, and Queen Naija. Some of his top songs include:

Murder on My Mind

Mixed Personalities

City Girls

No Mind

Far Apart

Mama Cry

Pieces

I Am You

Best Friends 4L

What happened to YNW Melly?

The American rapper is accused of the double murders of his two friends, Christopher Jermaine Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy) and Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser), which occurred on 26 October 2018 in Miramar, Florida, US. The state claims that YNW Melly was in the company of Cortlen Malik Henry (YNW Bortlen) when the incident occurred.

In trying to mislead the investigations, YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen then made the crime scene appear as if it was a drive-by shooting. The two YNW rappers are charged each with two counts of first-degree murder. On 14 February 2019, the rapper turned himself in after releasing a statement about the murders on Instagram.

His first trial commenced on 12 June 2023, and after about a month, a mistrial was declared on 22 July 2023. In January 2024, prosecutors filed for an appeal after a judge’s ruling suppressing a promotional video about Melly’s life from evidence. Consequently, his second trial remains on hold until the appeal is heard and determined by the appellate courts, which would take several months.

Is YNW Melly out of jail? No. The Murder on My Mind rapper remains in jail, awaiting his retrial. He is imprisoned at Broward County Jail, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

YNW Melly’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper’s net worth is approximately $100 thousand. Earnings from his flourishing music career are believed to be his primary source of income.

Who is YNW Melly’s girlfriend?

The rapper is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. However, he previously dated Mariah Hamilton. The former couple reportedly commenced their relationship in 2016 and called it quits in 2019 when the rapper was incarcerated. Mariah is reportedly a digital content creator.

When her ex-boyfriend was incarcerated in 2019, she revealed that the police pressured her to give information against Melly. In an interview with Law & Crime’s Sidebar podcast, she said:

Because I was his girlfriend at the time, so they thought I knew more than what I telling them. Which I didn’t. So they were just harassing me. When the situation first happened, I was threatened. I was 17, about to turn 18. They came to my house, telling me they were going to arrest me on accessory after the fact. My mom didn’t know what to do.

How tall is Melly?

The Michief on My Mind singer stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Fast facts about YNW Melly

Is NYW Melly out of jail? The American rising rap artist remains behind bars waiting for his retrial. He is suspected of killing his two friends, Christopher Jermaine Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy) and Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser), on 26 October 2018. He has been behind bars since February 2019.

