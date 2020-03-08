Rebecca King-Crews’ biography: Who is Terry Crews' wife?

Rebecca King-Crews is a Los Angeles-based singer, executive producer, and actress best known as Terry Crews' wife. Fans recognise her from The Family Crews, a reality TV series that featured her kids and spouse. She has also made appearances in many other shows.

The actress and singer posing for a picture in a black dress. Photo: @therealrebeccakingcrews

Source: Instagram

Rebecca King-Crews has been in the limelight for decades. She is a celebrated artist and actress who has balanced work and family life well. Read more about her age, height, marriage, children, and career now.

Profile summary

Full name: Rebecca King-Crews

Rebecca King-Crews Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24th December 1965

24th December 1965 Rebecca King-Crews' age: 56 years (as of 2022)

56 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States of America

Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8"

5' 8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilogrammes: 60

60 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Terry Crews

Terry Crews Children: 5

5 Father: Samuel Dean King

Samuel Dean King Mother: Anna Mae Parks

Anna Mae Parks Siblings: 2

2 Alma mater: Lew Wallace High School and Western Michigan University

Lew Wallace High School and Western Michigan University Profession: Actress, executive producer, and singer

Actress, executive producer, and singer Instagram: @therealrebeccakingcrews

Rebecca King Crews' biography

Rebecca King Crews is a family and career woman. She is a talented executive producer, gospel singer, and actress. She is also a businesswoman who runs music and entertainment production companies.

The actress and singer posing for a picture in a white pantsuit. Photo: @therealrebeccakingcrews

Source: Instagram

How old is Rebecca King Crews?

Rebecca King Crews' age is 56 years as of 2022. She was born on 24th December 1965, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What nationality is Rebecca King-Crews?

The musician's nationality is America. She was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States of America, and raised in Gary, Indiana. Today, she resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, with her celebrity husband and kids.

Who are Rebecca King-Crews' parents?

The actress' father is Samuel Dean King, and her mother is Anna Mae Parks. Besides the actress, they are parents to Elizabeth Jane and Samuel Taylor, who are younger than the actress.

Winston and Parks raised their children in Indiana. They took their three children to church, so the entire family identifies as Christians. Both parents were musicians, so Rebecca took after them.

The actress' childhood was not always happy because her father often overindulged in alcohol and was abusive.

What race is Rebecca King Crews?

The actress is of mixed race. What ethnicity is Rebecca King Crews? Her ethnicity is African-American. Her mother is of African descent, while her father is White.

Educational background

The actress went to elementary and high schools in Indiana. She went to Lew Wallace High School. Later, she joined Western Michigan University, where she pursued music and theatre studies.

The actress posing for a picture in a blue and black jacket and pink hair. Photo: @therealrebeccakingcrews

Source: Instagram

Career

The actress started her career in modelling and pageantry in high school. During her senior year at Lew Wallace High School, she won the Miss Gary competition.

Later, she became an actress. She started acting in local theatre productions before appearing on the big screen. Some of the theatre plays and musicals she was cast in were The Whiz, Pippin, Evita, Oklahoma, and The Music Man. In the regional production of Dreamgirls for The Black Civic Theater, she portrayed the character of Deena.

Besides acting, she is a singer. She started writing songs at nine. Her Christian beliefs primarily influence her music.

She formed a gospel singing group called Chosen One, in which she serves as a songwriter, singer, and producer. She sings under the stage name Regina Madre.

In 2010, the singer and her nuclear family members debuted in a reality television show called The Family Crews. The show aired on BET, and she was the executive producer. 17 episodes of the show aired between 2010 and 2011. It was cancelled after two seasons due to poor ratings.

The actress has made appearances in Black Love, Tattletales, Life After, Extra, Good Day New York, and Celebrity Family Feud. In 2018, she appeared in Blueberry, a short video production, as Grace.

Apart from her singing and acting, she is the founder and chief executive officer of Honeybear Music. She also runs Crews Arts Ltd. company, an entertainment production company.

Additionally, she is a renowned lecturer and speaker. She is a staunch Christian who speaks to people about different topics. She has given inspirational speeches at various events and venues.

Net worth

Although the actress and musician has had a long-spanning career, there is no official communication about the amount she makes or her net worth. Her husband has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

The actress and her husband Terry seen in Midtown during the 2021 New York Fashion Week in New York City. Photo: @Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Marriage

The actress first met her husband at Western Michigan University, where she was a student. At the time, Terry was also a student. He played football in the university's team. Their relationship was not love at first sight.

She friend-zoned the actor because he was overly nice. Later, the two started dating, and in 1990, they officialised their union. Terry Crews’ wife has been married for over 30 years now and is a mother of five.

Their first child, Naomi Burton, was born to Rebecca and father Charles Burton before the actress married Terry. After the two got married, Terry adopted her. Naomi has a daughter named Miley.

The couple's second child is Azriél Patricia, an actress born in 1990. The third child is Tera, followed by Wynfrey, born in 2004. Isaiah is the last born.

The couple's marriage has not always been rosy. Her husband was addicted to p*rnography, which almost ruined their marriage. During the festival of books, the couple talked about the challenges they have gone through and how their faith in God has redeemed their union.

What condition does Terry Crews' wife have?

What does Rebecca King-Crews have? Terry's wife was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2020 but is now cancer-free. Before the diagnosis, she felt that something was wrong with her body, so she requested her doctors for scans because she had had a benign lump removed a decade earlier.

An ultrasound scan revealed she had a growth that required a biopsy. Three days later, Rebecca King Crews' illness was disclosed as breast cancer. Within a month, she underwent a double mastectomy and had reconstructive surgery. Her husband took good care of her when she fell ill.

After the procedure, she was declared cancer-free. She has expressed gratitude that the disease was caught and treated early. She recommends regular breast cancer screening for all women to allow early detection and treatment.

In July 2020, fans noticed that the actress was experiencing tremors on an episode of Celebrity Game Face. Her hands were shaking. Although she is yet to talk about the issue, there have been speculations that her tremors are caused by nerve damage linked to the double mastectomy surgery she had.

Height and weight

The actress is 5' 8" or 173 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilogrammes. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She often dyes her hair pink.

Rebecca King-Crews is an actress, singer, and executive producer best known as actor Terry Crews' wife. She is also a mother of five and a cancer warrior.

