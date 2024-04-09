Angel Unigwe's age, parents, background, education and net worth

Angel Unigwe is a Nollywood actress, model, social media influencer, and presenter. She has starred in numerous Nigerian movies and TV series, but she is best recognised for her roles in Light in the Dark, Here Love Lies, The Olive and Discerning Eyes. What is Angel Unigwe’s age?

Actress Angel Unigwe sitting on a bed in a decorated room (L). The actress standing in front of a grey wall (R). Photo: @angel.unigwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angel Unigwe has been acting since childhood and boasts over 30 Nollywood acting credits. She is also a social media personality boasting a significant audience across social media platforms, where she shares acting updates and lifestyle pictures. Even though there are rumours romantically linking her with a Nigerian actor, she is presumably single as the speculations are unconfirmed.

Profile summary

Full name Angel Onyinyechi Unigwe Gender Female Date of birth 27 June 2005 Age 18 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Juliet Ifechi Unigwe Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Actress, model, presenter Net worth $20 thousand–$150 thousand

What is Angel Unigwe's age?

The Nigerian actress is 18 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 27 June 2005, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

She was born in Lagos, Nigeria and raised in a family of five children. Who are Angel Unigwe’s parents? While she has not revealed details of her father, her mother is Juliet Ifechi Unigwe, famous as Juliet Kings.

Juliet Kings is a talent manager and has played a significant role in shaping her daughter’s career path in the entertainment industry. Her mother is the CEO of Da Priceless Jewelz Collectibles and COO of 5-Starz Talent Ville, a talent management company.

Angel Unigwe has four siblings, three sisters and a brother. Her brother, Prince Chibuchi Unigwe, is a Nigerian influencer and actor known for starring in The Order of Things, Her Dark Past, and Jay Jay: The Chosen One. Her sisters are Princess Chizy Unigwe, Chimamanda Unigwe and Sharon Praise Unigwe.

Top-5 facts about Angel Unigwe. Photo: @angel.unigwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Angel Unigwe in university? She completed her high school education and is allegedly pursuing an arts course at the University of Lagos.

Career

Angel Unigwe is an actress, social media influencer, presenter, and model. She for DW’s GirlZ Off Mute when she was 14. She used the platform to highlight various issues affecting girls in the modern world and champion their rights.

How did Angel Unigwe start acting? Her acting career reportedly began in 2015 after her mother introduced her to the entertainment industry. She was about ten when she landed her first acting role in the Nigerian TV series Alison’s Stand in 2015.

Even though still a teenager, the actress has become a Nollywood star, having been featured in over 30 films and TV series. The actress won the AMVCA 9 2023 Trailblazer Award and has been nominated for several acting awards. Here is a list of her movies and TV series.

Film/TV series Year Role The Olive 2021–2023 Kosi Daddy’s Duty 2023 Adaeze Twin Flame 2023 Young Tiwa Here Love Lies 2023 Nora Stuck in Lust 2023 Kelly The Trade 2023 Adanna On No! Santa 2022 Jane Discerning Eyes 2022 Sabrina Birth Control 2022 Young Etana The Good Wife 2022 Sarah Something Fishy 2022 Zara What Love Means to a Man and a Woman 2022 The Wildflower 2022 Cecilia Dorathy 2022 Dorathy Before Valentine’s 2022 Favor Complicated 2022 Adora The Ex-Wife 2021 Didi Stay-at-Home Dad 2021 Zoey Middle of Nowhere 2020 Ambi Light in the Dark 2020 Adaeze Three Thieves 2019 Fuwe Avworo Basket Case 2019 Mira Tender Lies 2019 Didi Zuriel’s Diary 2018 Zuriel

Besides acting, Angel Onyi Unigwe thrives as a model and social media influencer with a significant fan following. She has reportedly worked with several top brands in Nigeria and is represented by 5-Starz Talent Ville.

Angel Unigwe’s Instagram account boasts approximately 480 thousand followers as of writing. She shares her acting career updates, modelling, lifestyle pictures, and videos on Instagram. Her Facebook account has over 600 thousand followers, and her TikTok account has about 160 thousand followers.

Angel Unigwe’s net worth

According to The City Celeb, Biogram, and Creeb Hills, The Olive actress' net worth is alleged to range between $20 thousand and $150 thousand. Her primary income source is earnings from her acting career. She also makes money from modelling and brand endorsements.

Is Angel Unigwe dating anyone?

The Nigerian model is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. However, Angel and fellow actor Eronini Osinachim have sparked dating rumours after she shared behind-the-scene photos and a picture on Instagram, which Eronini captioned "My favorite distraction".

Angel Unigwe and Eronini Osinachim play love interests in The One Who Stole My Heart. Despite being romantically linked, neither has confirmed or denied the allegations.

Fast facts about Angel Unigwe

How old is Angel Unigwe? She is 18 years old as of April 2024. Her date of birth is 27 June 2005. Where is Angel Unigwe from? She is from Lagos, Nigeria. Is Angel Unigwe in school? She recently graduated high school and is reportedly pursuing a course at the University of Lagos. Who is Angel Unigwe’s mother? Her mother is Juliet Ifechi Unigwe, a chef and talent manager. Who are Angel Unigwe’s siblings? She has four siblings: Three sisters, Princess Chizy Unigwe, Chimamanda Unigwe, and Sharon Praise Unigwe, and a brother, Prince Chibuchi Unigwe. What does Angel Unigwe do for a living? She is a Nollywood actress, model, social media influencer, and presenter. How much is Angel Unigwe worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $20 thousand and $150 thousand. Does Angel Unigwe have a boyfriend? She has not disclosed details of her love life, and therefore, she is presumably single.

Angie Unigwe’s age is 18 years as of April 2024. She has been in the Nigerian entertainment industry since she was six and has been featured in over 30 Nollywood films and TV series. The Lagos-based actress has received critical acclaim for her performances and has been nominated for some awards.

Legit.ng recently published YNW Melly’s biography. He is an American rap artist and singer who has been part of the rap collective Young New Wave since 2016. His popular songs include I Am You, Murder on My Mind, and Mixed Personalities.

His music career has been on the rise since he began singing in 2014. However, in 2019, he hit the headlines when he was arrested after he was linked to the murder of his two close friends. Is the rapper out of jail? Read his biography to discover what happened to him and when he will likely get out of jail.

Source: Legit.ng