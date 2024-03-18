Ming Maraj’s age, net worth, career; Meet Nicki Minaj's little sister

Who is Ming Maraj? She is an up-and-coming rapper from the United States of America. She is best recognised for being Nicki Minaj's little sister. Her sister is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and model. She rose to fame after releasing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009.

Ming Maraj posing for a picture outside a house (L). Ming Maraj takes a selfie indoors (R). Photo: @statsofminaj, @JoshuaH68835602 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nicki Minaj's little sister, Ming Maraj, came into the spotlight following her strong familial ties to the Queen of Rap. Despite her sister's popularity in the entertainment industry, she has managed to keep a low profile prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Profile summary

Full name Ming Maraj Gender Female Date of birth 7 January 2006 Age 18 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Robert Maraj Mother Carlo Maraj (stepmother) Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Rapper

Ming Maraj’s biography

The celebrity sister was born and raised in the United States of America. Her parents are Robert Miraj and Carlo Miraj (stepmother). She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her father was of Afro-Indo-Trinidadian ancestry. The identity of Ming Maraj’s mother (biological mother) remains a mystery.

Ming's father was a financial executive, while her stepmother worked in the payroll and accounting departments. Both her parents were gospel singers. Her dad struggled with substance but later went to rehab and cleaned himself up. He died in an accident on 12 February 2021 in Long Island, New York.

Who are Ming Maraj's siblings?

Top-5 facts about Ming Maraj. Photo: @PinkyMoore11/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ming grew up alongside four siblings: one sister named Nick Minaj and three brothers named Jelani, Micaiah and Brandon Lamar. Nick Minaj, Jelani and Micaiah are her half-siblings. Her brother Brandon is a rapper and singer known for his hit songs Control and Raw. He is also a YouTube content creator.

Her sister, Nick, is a prominent rapper, singer, songwriter, actress, and model. She first gained recognition after releasing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009. Nicki has released multiple successful albums throughout her career, including Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint, and Queen.

What is Ming Maraj’s age?

The budding American rapper is 18 years old as of 2024. When was Meet Nicki Minaj's little sister born? She was born on 7 January 2006. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Ming Maraj famous?

Maraj is a rising rapper who gained widespread recognition for being Nick Minaj’s younger. Ming Maraj and Nicki Minaj are half-siblings. They share a father but have different mothers. She is from Nicki's father’s side.

Fans first became aware of her when Nicki posted about her in 2013. Just like her sister, she has also pursued a music career. She is very passionate about rapping and singing. She shared a cover of Nicki's Moments 4 Life on social media.

Fast facts about Ming Maraj

Who is Ming Maraj? She is an American up-and-coming rapper best recognised as Nicki Minaj's younger half-sister. Where is Ming Maraj from? She was born in the United States of America. How old is Ming Maraj? She is 18 years old as of 2024. When is Ming Maraj's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 7 January 2006 each year. What is Ming Maraj’s ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is of Afro-Indo-Trinidadian ancestry. Who are Ming Maraj’s parents? Her father is Robert Miraj, and her stepmother is Carlo. The identity of her biological mother remains undisclosed. Who are Ming Maraj’s siblings? She has four siblings Nick Minaj, Micaiah Maraj, Brandon Lamar and Jelani. Is Ming Maraj Nicki Minaj’s half-sister? Yes, they share a father but have different mothers.

Ming Miraj is a budding American rapper known for being Nicki Minaj's younger half-sister. Her sister is a rapper, singer-songwriter, TV personality and actress. She is famous for her hit songs such as Anaconda, Starships, Super Bass and Your Love. Despite her sister's popularity in the entertainment industry, she has maintained a discreet lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many.

Legit.ng recently published Nidal Wonder's biography. He is an American Instagram star, gymnast and singer. He came into the limelight for posting athletic videos on his social media platforms, where he has gained an extensive fanbase.

Nidal Wonders was born in Clovis, California, United States of America. He has three siblings: Jamel, Neshan and Jehan. He has a YouTube channel with his brother where they upload challenge videos. He is known for songs such as They All Ship Nalish and The Truth About My Feelings (This Is It). Discover more about Nidal Wonders's age and more in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng