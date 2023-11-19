Nivine Jay’s age, birthday, ethnicity, net worth, Jason Nash

Nivine Jay is an American actress, model, writer and social media influencer. She is known for her relationship with Jason Nash, an American comedian, YouTuber, and social media personality. She, however, first came into the spotlight in 2021 after she posted a video sent to her by Ben Affleck on Instagram after she unmatched him on Raya. What is Nivine Jay’s age?

Nivine Jay wearing a floral dress (L). The actress poses for a photo in a beautiful black dress (R). Photo: @nivinejay on Instagram (modified by author)

Nivine Jay is a social media influencer with a significant following on TikTok and Instagram. She is also an aspiring actress and has appeared in a few movies and shows, such as The Donut Split (2014) and Space Juice (2021). Nivine has also written a book titled Crybaby.

Full name Nivine Jay Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Jason Nash Profession Actress, model, writer, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @nivinejay

What is Nivine Jay’s age?

The rising actress is 31 years old as of 2023. When was Nivine Jay born? She was born on 31 May 1992. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. She was born in Houston, Texas, United States of America and resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Nivine is an American national with Lebanese roots on her father's side. She grew up alongside two siblings: an elder sister named Nour Petite and a brother named Mahmoud. Her sister is a model, while her brother is an entrepreneur.

What does Nivine Jay do for a living?

She is an actress, model, writer and social media influencer. She commenced acting after she appeared in the television series Kroll Show as Sorority Girl, but she was uncredited for the role. She later starred in The Donut Split (2014) and Space Juice (2021).

Aside from acting, Nivine is also a social media influencer. She shares lip-syncs and comedy-related content on TikTok, where she has accumulated over 83 thousand followers.

She is also active on Instagram, with almost 79 thousand followers. She mainly shares her modelling, fashion and lifestyle content. She also uses the platform to promote various brands, such as Infinity Sun and Drink Gillys.

She is also an author and has published a book, Cry Baby. The book talks about the five stages of grief after an unexpected break-up.

What is Nivine Jay’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career and social media endeavours.

Who is Nivine Jay dating?

The social media influencer has been engaged to Jason Nash since December 2022. Jason confirmed his engagement news through an Instagram post that read;

Hi all, I got engaged last week to the most magnificent person I have ever met. Nivine has changed me in so many ways and I haven’t been this happy in a long time. She’s gorgeous, smart, hilarious and does an excellent impression of me when I lose my SD cards. Baby, I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Thank you for saving me.

Nivine Jay’s fiancé is an American comedian and social media personality. He has also written, directed, and appeared in a few films, including Jason Nash is Married (2014) and FML (2016).

Jason Nash was previously married to Marney Hochman from 2007 to 2017. The former couple share two children.

What is Nivine Jay’s height?

Jason Nash’s fiancée stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Nivine Jay’s age is 31 years old as of 2023. She is an actress, model, writer, and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is known for her relationship with Jason Nash, an American comedian, YouTuber and social media personality. Nivine currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

