Patience Ozokwor’s biography: age, husband, children, net worth

Patience Ozokwor is a prominent Nollywood actress, gospel singer, and fashion designer. She first came into the spotlight in 1999 after starring in the movie Authority. She has appeared in several movies throughout her career—however, she is mostly known for her portrayal of wicked mother-in-law roles in most of the movies she has starred in.

Actress Patience Ozokwor posing for a picture wearing floral dresses. Photo: @Patience Ozokwo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patience Ozokwor is a popular Nigerian actress who has appeared in Nollywood films for over three decades. Some of her notable credits include Old School (2002), Blood Sisters (2003), and Chief Daddy (2018). She is also the recipient of multiple accolades, including the Best Supporting Actress 2012 & 2013 award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Profile summary

Full name Patience Ozokwor Nicknames Mama G Gender Female Date of birth 14 September 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Enugu, Nigeria Current residence Enugu State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African State of origin Enugu State Tribe Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Widow Education Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu Children 8 (3 biological, 5 adopted) Profession Actress, musician, fashion designer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @patienceozokwo

Patience Ozokwor’s biography

The renowned actress was born in Amaobo village, Ngwo, Enugu State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of African heritage. Patience belongs to the Igbo tribe and is a Christian.

She completed her primary education at Abimbola Gibson Memorial School in Nigeria and later joined Methodist Girls School in Yaba for her secondary education. She attended the Institute of Management and Technology at Enugu State, where she graduated with a degree in Fine and Applied Arts. Before that, she attended Afikpo Teachers Training College.

How old is Patience Ozokwor?

The prominent Nigerian actress is 65 years old as of 2023. When was Patience Ozokwor born? She was born on 14 September 1958. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Patience Ozokwor developed a passion for acting while she was in primary school, where she participated in numerous stage plays. She was featured in some soap operas and radio dramas before joining the Nollywood scene. She began her professional career in 1999 and rose to stardom after starring in the soap opera Someone Cares on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Her breakthrough came in 1999 when she was cast to play a role in the movie Authority. She has since starred in numerous Nollywood movies such as Blood Sister, My Mother My Marriage, Old School 2 & 3 and The Ghost Killer. Her usual role as a wicked woman has made her stand out in the entertainment industry.

Aside from acting, Patience formerly worked as a teacher and left to practice journalism. She was also a radio announcer and newscaster with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Enugu. She assisted school dropouts to further their education and helped others with entrepreneurial skills.

What is Patience Ozokwor’s net worth?

The award-winning Nigerian fashion designer has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career. She also earns from brand endorsements, working with notable brands such as MTN, Globacom, and Gracia Planta Plantain Flour.

Who is Patience Ozokwor’s husband?

The Nollywood actress' husband is the late Nduka Ozokwor, a mechanical engineer. Patience married him when she was 19 and stayed together for many years. Nduka died in 2000 after suffering from some illness for close to fifteen years. After Nduka's death, she did not remarry.

The actress and her late husband share three children: two sons named Chuka and Uchendu and a daughter named Chioma Nnenna Lameya. She also has five adopted children who all bear her name, but one is deceased.

Fast facts about Patience Ozokwor

Who is Patience Ozokwor? She is a popular Nigerian actress, musician, and fashion designer. She is best known for playing wicked mother-in-law roles in many movies. Where is Patience Ozokwor from? She was born in Amaobo village in Ngwo, Enugu State, Nigeria. What is Patience Ozokwor’s age? She is 65 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 September 1958. Who is Patience Ozokwor’s husband? Her husband is the late Nduka Ozokwor. He died in 2000. Who are Patience Ozokwor’s children? The actress has three children: two sons, Chuka and Uchendu and a daughter, Chioma Nnenna Lameya. She also has five adopted children. Where does Patience Ozokwor live now? She currently resides in Enugu State, Nigeria. What is Patience Ozokwor’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Patience Ozokwor is a highly acclaimed Nigerian actress, gospel singer and fashion designer widely recognized for her significant contributions to the Nollywood film industry. She is often called Mama G due to her portrayal of motherly and sometimes villainous movie roles.

Legit.ng recently published Erling Haaland’s biography. He is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Manchester City of the Premier League and the Norway national team. He was born on 21 July 2000 in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.

Erling is considered to be among the world’s best players and is celebrated for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing skills. He holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Premier League season. What is Erling Haaland’s age? Discover more about him in the post.

Source: Legit.ng