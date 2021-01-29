Angus Cloud’s biography: Age, acting career, life before Euphoria, death
Angus Cloud was an American actor known for his role as Fezco in the HBO television series Euphoria. He appeared in 16 episodes of the show. Angus also appeared in films like Your Lucky Day, The Line and North Hollywood.
Angus Cloud debuted his acting career with an appearance in the TV series The Perfect Women. Additionally, he showcased his talent by featuring in two music videos: Mamiii by Becky G & Karol G and Cigarettes by Juice WRLD.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Conor Angus Cloud Hickey
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|July 10, 1998
|Died
|July 31, 2023 (aged 25)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Oakland, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Irish
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'11" (180 cm)
|Weight
|154 lbs (70 kgs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Green
|Father
|Conor Hickey
|Mother
|Lisa Cloud
|Siblings
|2
|School
|School of Production Design
|Profession
|Actor
|X (Twitter)
|@anguscloud
|@anguscloud
Who is Angus Cloud?
Angus Cloud was an American actor who gained fame for appearing in the TV series Euphoria as Fezco. Euphoria is a popular drama series created by Sam Levinson.
The series explores the lives of a group of high school students as they navigate various issues, including illegal substances, relationships, and mental health.
Where is Angus Cloud from?
Angus, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, was born in 1998 in Oakland, California. He hailed from an Irish heritage, and a significant portion of his family continued to live in Ireland. Angus had two younger twin sisters named Molly and Fiona.
His father, Conor Hickey, grew up in Ireland, where he was captain of the Ashbourne Rugby Club in 1982. He left for California in the '80s, where his son Angus was eventually born and raised. Conor died on May 18, 2023. His wife, Lisa Cloud, revealed he died of cancer.
How old is Angus Cloud?
The American actor was 25 years old at the time of his death. Angus Cloud's birthday is on July 10. His zodiac sign is Cancer.
Education
He attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where his primary focus was technical theatre. He spent his high school years building sets and lighting for his school's plays.
Career
Before his role in Euphoria, Angus resided in Bushwick, New York, where he worked at a chicken and waffle restaurant. Angus had never ventured into acting before this opportunity.
His sole prior experience in the realm of entertainment involved constructing sets and assisting with lighting and sound for his high school's theatre department.
How was Angus Cloud discovered for the Euphoria role?
While employed at Woodlands restaurant near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Angus Cloud had an unexpected encounter with Jennifer Venditti, the casting director for Euphoria.
Initially sceptical, he thought she might be trying to deceive him. However, this encounter marked the beginning of his acting journey. In Euphoria, Angus portrayed Fezco, a compassionate drug dealer who often served as a moral compass for some of the show's main characters.
Angus Cloud had roles in three unreleased films at the time of his passing: a horror film titled Your Lucky Day, an untitled Universal Monsters project, and a drama film called Freaky Tales.
Below is a table of all his credits according to his IMD profile.
|Year
|Film/Series/Music video
|Role
|2024
|Untitled Monster Thriller for Universal Pictures Project
|-
|In production
|Freaky Tales
|-
|2023
|Your Lucky Day
|-
|2023
|The Line
|Robert DeWitt
|2022
|Becky G & Karol G: Mamiii
|Music video
|2022
|Juice WRLD: Cigarettes
|Music video
|2019-2022
|Euphoria
|Fezco
|2021
|North Hollywood
|Walker
|2019
|The Perfect Women
|Chill Dude
What happened to Angus Cloud?
Angus Cloud passed away on July 31, 2023, at his family's residence in Oakland, California. In the final days of his life, he was in a state of mourning following the recent loss of his father. He had attended his father's funeral in Ireland just a week prior to his passing.
The Alameda County Coroner's Office determined that Angus Cloud's death resulted from acute intoxication. This was caused by the combined effects of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines. They classified the manner of his death as accidental.
Angus Cloud with no beard
Euphoria fans had grown accustomed to seeing Angus Cloud sporting a beard and streetwear. However, in his role in The Line, the actor surprised everyone by opting for a clean-shaven appearance, confusing many fans.
The Line is a 2023 American drama film penned by Ethan Berger and Alex Russek. This marked Angus Cloud's final film appearance before his untimely passing.
Are Angus Cloud and Mac Miller related?
The young TV star bears a striking resemblance to the late Grammy-nominated rapper Mac Miller. Although there has been speculation about a possible familial connection between the two, they are not related.
Mac Miller, born in 1992, tragically passed away at the age of 26 on September 7, 2018, due to an accidental drug overuse involving fentanyl and alcohol.
How tall is Angus Cloud?
Angus Cloud's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm). He weighed 154 lbs (70 kgs).
Fast facts
Here are quick facts about Angus Cloud.
- He was a classmate to Euphoria co-star Zendaya Maree.
- His mother was a proud supporter of his accomplishments.
- He had a scar on the left side of his head.
- He signed to United Talent Agency (UTA) in 2023 before his death.
Angus Cloud was a promising young American actor who was in the process of establishing his career in the entertainment industry. At the time of his passing, he was actively involved in an upcoming Universal Monsters project with an anticipated release in 2024. Additionally, he had roles lined up for Freaky Tales and Your Lucky Day.
