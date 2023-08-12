Global site navigation

Emma Pasarow’s bio: age, family, boyfriend, movies and TV shows
Emma Pasarow's bio: age, family, boyfriend, movies and TV shows

by  Isaac Wangethi

Emma Pasarow is an American actress popularly known for starring as Auden in the Netflix film Along for the Ride. She is also famous for her roles in movies and TV shows, such as Kickstart My Heart, Super Pumped and Touch.

Emma Pasarow
Emma Pasarow attends the Netflix premiere of "Along for the Ride" at The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: David Livingston
Source: Getty Images

Emma Pasarow's passion for acting began when she was young and participated in several stage shows. However, she commenced professional acting in 2012 and has about ten acting credits. She is currently represented by Clear Talent Group.

Profile summary

Full nameEmma Pasarow
GenderFemale
Date of birth23 January 1996
Age27 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds119
Weight in kilograms54
Body measurements in inches33-24-34
Body measurements in centimetres84-61-86
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
FatherTed
MotherSusan
Siblings1
Relationship statusDating
BoyfriendAriford Golin
SchoolHarvard Westlake
UniversityWesleyan University
ProfessionActress
Instagram@epasarow

Emma Pasarow's bio

The American actress was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was brought up alongside her sister Anabel. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Emma Pasarow's mother is Susan, while her father is Ted Pasarow. The actress completed her secondary education at Harvard-Westlake School. Later, she enrolled at Wesleyan University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.

What is Emma Pasarow's age?

Emma Pasarow’s movies and TV shows
Emma Pasarow in a pink dress. Photo: @epasarow on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The American entertainer is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 January 1996. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Emma began acting while still studying at Wesleyan University. She participated in numerous stage shows such as The Fear Project, Far Away and Ugly Lies the Bone. She made her on-screen debut in 2012 when she appeared in the Touch TV series, playing the role of Tween Girl.

Emma's popularity escalated in 2022 when she played the role of Auden in the Netflix film Along for the Ride. She starred alongside famous actors such as Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney, Kate Bosworth and Bermont Cameli in the movie.

Emma Pasarow's movies and TV shows

The actress boasts nine acting credits and is set to be featured in one movie yet to be released. Here are her films and TV series.

YearMovies/TV showsRole
Pre-productionWaubayCarol
2022Kickstart My HeartLilly
2022Return to SenderTat
2022BobHannah
2022Along for the RideAuden
2022Super PumpedPenny
2022Am I OK?Courtney
2021Forget-Me-NotGrace
2019LenaMs Bell
2012TouchTween Girl

Who is Emma Pasarow's boyfriend?

The entertainer is in a relationship with Ari Golin, an American actor. The two are alleged to have first met while studying at Harvard-Westlake School. Ari is the son of the American actor and CEO of Anonymous Content LLP, Steven Aaron Golin.

FAQs

  1. Who is Emma Pasarow? She is an actress from the United States.
  2. When is Emma Pasarow's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 23 January.
  3. How old is Emma Pasarow? She is 27 years old as of 2023.
  4. Who are Emma Pasarow's siblings? She has a sister named Anabel.
  5. What is Emma Pasarow's nationality? She is an American citizen.
  6. What is Emma Pasarow's ethnicity? The entertainer is of white descent.
  7. Who are Emma Pasarow's parents? Her parents are Ted and Susan Pasarow.
  8. Who is Emma Pasarow dating? The actress is in a romantic relationship with actor Ari Golin.

Emma Pasarow is an actress from the United States. She is best recognised for starring in films and TV shows such as Along for the Ride, Super Pumped and Kickstart My Heart. Currently, she boasts approximately ten acting credits.

