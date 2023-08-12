Emma Pasarow’s bio: age, family, boyfriend, movies and TV shows

Emma Pasarow is an American actress popularly known for starring as Auden in the Netflix film Along for the Ride. She is also famous for her roles in movies and TV shows, such as Kickstart My Heart, Super Pumped and Touch.

Emma Pasarow attends the Netflix premiere of "Along for the Ride" at The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Emma Pasarow's passion for acting began when she was young and participated in several stage shows. However, she commenced professional acting in 2012 and has about ten acting credits. She is currently represented by Clear Talent Group.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Pasarow Gender Female Date of birth 23 January 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Ted Mother Susan Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Ariford Golin School Harvard Westlake University Wesleyan University Profession Actress Instagram @epasarow

Emma Pasarow's bio

The American actress was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. She was brought up alongside her sister Anabel. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Emma Pasarow's mother is Susan, while her father is Ted Pasarow. The actress completed her secondary education at Harvard-Westlake School. Later, she enrolled at Wesleyan University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre.

What is Emma Pasarow's age?

Emma Pasarow in a pink dress. Photo: @epasarow on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American entertainer is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 23 January 1996. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Emma began acting while still studying at Wesleyan University. She participated in numerous stage shows such as The Fear Project, Far Away and Ugly Lies the Bone. She made her on-screen debut in 2012 when she appeared in the Touch TV series, playing the role of Tween Girl.

Emma's popularity escalated in 2022 when she played the role of Auden in the Netflix film Along for the Ride. She starred alongside famous actors such as Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney, Kate Bosworth and Bermont Cameli in the movie.

Emma Pasarow's movies and TV shows

The actress boasts nine acting credits and is set to be featured in one movie yet to be released. Here are her films and TV series.

Year Movies/TV shows Role Pre-production Waubay Carol 2022 Kickstart My Heart Lilly 2022 Return to Sender Tat 2022 Bob Hannah 2022 Along for the Ride Auden 2022 Super Pumped Penny 2022 Am I OK? Courtney 2021 Forget-Me-Not Grace 2019 Lena Ms Bell 2012 Touch Tween Girl

Who is Emma Pasarow's boyfriend?

The entertainer is in a relationship with Ari Golin, an American actor. The two are alleged to have first met while studying at Harvard-Westlake School. Ari is the son of the American actor and CEO of Anonymous Content LLP, Steven Aaron Golin.

FAQs

Who is Emma Pasarow? She is an actress from the United States. When is Emma Pasarow's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 23 January. How old is Emma Pasarow? She is 27 years old as of 2023. Who are Emma Pasarow's siblings? She has a sister named Anabel. What is Emma Pasarow's nationality? She is an American citizen. What is Emma Pasarow's ethnicity? The entertainer is of white descent. Who are Emma Pasarow's parents? Her parents are Ted and Susan Pasarow. Who is Emma Pasarow dating? The actress is in a romantic relationship with actor Ari Golin.

Emma Pasarow is an actress from the United States. She is best recognised for starring in films and TV shows such as Along for the Ride, Super Pumped and Kickstart My Heart. Currently, she boasts approximately ten acting credits.

