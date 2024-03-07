Bo Talley-Williams' age, husband, net worth, where is she now?

Who is Bo Talley-Williams? She is an American fitness coach, entrepreneur, actress, and philanthropist. She boasts a significant audience on social media, where she shares fitness and health tips. She is also recognised as the founder of the talent management company Blaq Entertainment and the fitness program Bo Fitt.

Fitness coach Bo Talley-Williams outside an apartment (L). The fitness coach and her husband, Fred Williams, at a photo studio (R). Photo: @iammsbotalley on Instagram (modified by author)

Bo Talley-Williams is married to basketball coach Fred Williams, with whom she has five children. She owns multiple companies, including Blaq Entertainment, Bo Fitt, and Balling For Lupus Luvs. She is also into acting and has been featured in Half Untold and The Real Georgia Peaches.

Profile summary

Full name Bo Talley-Williams Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1945 Age 78 years old as of February 2024 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Georgia, United States Current residence Irving, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Fred Williams Children 5 Profession Fitness coach, entrepreneur, humanitarian, actress Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @iammsbotalley Facebook @IamMsBoTalley

Bo Talley-Williams' biography

She was born and raised in Georgia, United States. Even though she is a famous personality, the fitness coach is private about the details of her family members. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity residing in Irving, Texas, United States.

When is Bo Talley-Williams’ birthday?

Is Bo Talley-Williams really 77? For many people, she appears younger than she really is, making them interested in knowing her exact age. Bo is 78 years old as of February 2024. Her date of birth is 20 December 1945, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Bo Talley Williams famous?

Bo Talley gained prominence by sharing health and fitness tips and words of encouragement on social media. She also posts her modelling pictures that have attracted many people’s attention, wondering how she appears so young at her age. Her followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are about 223 thousand, 296 thousand, and 29 thousand, respectively, as of writing.

Five facts about Bo Talley-Williams. Photo: @iammsbotalley on Instagram (modified by author)

She is a fitness trainer, owning Bo Fitt, an online platform where she offers workout sessions and fitness instructions to her clients. The platform also has an Instagram page with similar workout content. During an interview with CanvasRebel Magazine, she revealed how her fitness journey started, saying:

When I realized my health issues were preventing me from enjoying my play time with my children, it was at that time I needed to make a change. And that’s when my fitness journey began. That’s when I decided to help the other women around me experiencing the same things.

Together with her husband, they founded the Balling For Lupus Luvs Foundation, which raises awareness of lupus and funds other supporting organisations.

The fitness enthusiast has also ventured into the entertainment industry, and in 2005, she established Blaq Pearl Entertainment, a talent management and media company. She is also known for starring in Half Untold as Makeda and The Real Georgia Peaches as Cynthia Campbell.

Bo also endorses various brands and is currently the national advertisement and face for Gentle Treatment Relaxer and the Power of Grey Campaign. She has endorsed beauty products and appeared on the covers of multiple magazines.

What is Bo Talley-Williams’ net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Popular Networth, and The Bulletin Time, her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.5 million. Her primary income source is believed to be the earnings from her work as a fitness coach. She also makes money from other ventures, including brand endorsements and acting.

Who is Bo Talley's husband?

The Real Georgia Peaches actress is married to Fred Williams. Bo Talley-Williams’ husband is an American basketball coach who is the head associate coach for the Auburn Tigers women's basketball team. He is a veteran WNBA coach and worked for basketball teams such as Utah Starzz, Charlotte Sting, Atlanta Dream, and Los Angeles Sparks.

What is the age difference between Bo Talley-Williams and her husband? The fitness coach is older than her husband, Fred Williams, by 11 years. His date of birth is 8 February 1957, and he is 67 years old as of February 2024.

How many children does Bo Talley-Williams have?

Bo Talley is a mother of five children. Even though she has not mentioned their names, she has disclosed that only four are her biological children. The fifth child is her husband’s kid from a past relationship. Additionally, she is a grandmother of two. She lives in Irving, Texas, United States, with her family.

Bo Talley-Williams’ height and weight

Basketball coach Fred Williams’ wife is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Bo Talley-Williams

How old is Bo Talley-Williams? She is 78 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 20 December 1945. Where is Bo Talley-Williams from? Her hometown is in Georgia, United States. What does Bo Talley-Williams do for a living? She is a fitness trainer, entrepreneur, actress, and humanitarian. How much is Bo Talley-Williams worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. Is Bo Talley-Williams married? The American fitness coach is the wife of basketball coach Fred Williams. Does Bo Talley-Williams have children? She has five children and two grandchildren. However, one is not her biological child. Where is Bo Talley-Williams now? She resides with her family in Irving, Texas, United States. How tall is Bo Talley-Williams? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Bo Talley-Williams is an American fitness coach. Despite being in her 70s, she appears much younger, thanks to her health tips and fitness routines. The mother of five and grandmother of two is the spouse of women’s basketball coach Fred Williams. She lives in Irving, Texas, United States.

