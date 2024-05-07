Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has expressed dissatisfaction over the introduction of a 0.5% cyber security levy on all transactions

The father-of-two went on Elon Musk's X to bare his thoughts and has tagged the recent development a punishment to the citizens of the country

He, nonetheless, asked the CBN if this is an act to discourage online bank transactions and encourage cash keeping

Ace Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has come forward to slam the government over a new charge that is being introduced to all online bank transactions.

The entertainer shared on Twitter that are several deductions on transaction that already serve as an inconvenience to people.

Comedian, Seyi Law quizzes government over 0.5% cyber security levy Credit: @seyilaw

Source: Instagram

Seyi blasts government over cyber security levy

In a rant on the social media platform, X formerly known as Twitter, the public figure pleaded with the ruling party to allow the poor breathe.

He also revisited other important matters that need the attention of the government.

Here is what he said below:

"I hate when government agencies don't speak up to the understanding of the citizens and allow wrong narratives to fester before tackling it. Cybersecurity level, according to the act, is 0.005%, and different figures from 0.5% to 3% are being thrown around. A 0.5% charge in the Nigeria of today is in itself too much punishment on Nigerians. Are we trying to discourage banking transactions again and encourage cash keeping? should revisit this abeg. Stamp duty is something, and now this. It is unacceptable, let the poor breathe. When will the new minimum wage be announced and implemented? Some of your ministers need to look for another job. One year is here and we are counting."

See how netizens are reacting to the post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions, See them below:

@sapphire_nifemi:

"you sef dey talk."

@MikaelCBernard:

"I know part of your job as an agbado minion is to lie, but at least rate us. This isn’t govt agencies, this is Tinubu and Ribadu via the senate and house of assembly. They added the clause of 0.005, which is 0.5%. If you don’t have the balls to call out Tinubu, mechie onu."

@RealAlmoner:

"Jagaban is on the ride. Squeeze them more, Jagaban!"

@WestEzenwa:

"Very important update to save life's share and repost to save someone today."

@leo_unyime:

"Crying on Mandate that you sacrificed your career, family, friendship for is not allowed in the public."

@calypso042:

"The cyber security charge is completely perfect. The government need these funds to make the society better. Please stop undermining the government. Tinubu till 2059"

