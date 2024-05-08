A bride got mixed reactions from netizens after she displayed the six elegant outfits she wore for her wedding

The dresses were in various designs and colours and she also blended them with the right accessories

She revealed the costs of the outfits and some people felt they were exorbitant or could be lying about them

A bride was in a joyous mood as she showed off the outfits she wore for her wedding and the amount they were worth.

She rocked a gorgeous green outfit for her pre-wedding photoshoot which cost her N250k. Her husband looked ready to take his bride home with his green attire and they looked like a charming couple in their attire.

Her next outfit was a sparkling white robe worth N50k, which she blended with a 'gele' and silver necklace.

For her engagement ceremony, she wore a blue skirt, blouse, and 'gele' that cost her N400k. She complemented her attire with a silver purse.

She wore a black gown that took N250k from her bank account for her bridal shower. Her long black hair looked gorgeous on her and it gave her a splendid look.

Her next outfit was a gold and silver corset dress which extended to the ground and cost her N700k. She complemented the attire with a beautiful frontal wig hairstyle and makeup that added to her beauty.

For her after-party, she wore a gleaming silver dress worth N500k and it got her mixed reactions from netizens.

Check out the six bridal outfits in the video below:

Netizens react to the bride's outfits

Check out what netizens have to say concerning the bride's outfits below:

"After-party dress N500k? You need a refund sis!"

"They are fine but not for the said prices."

"The clothes are beautiful and worth the price depending on who is asking and the level her designer operates. What’s expensive to A is cheap to B."

"When you’re done with your lies go and sit at the back, the dresses are beautiful anyway."

"Why the false narrative on the budget abeg? You are struggling so hard to appear expensive all to impress who? Unfortunately we, are not."

"The pre-wedding look is cheaper than N250k."

"That robe is 50k? That after-party dress is N500k? Ok."

"Odiegwu you better go and collect your money back. Dem cheat you."

"Linus."

