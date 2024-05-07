A first class graduate left internet users in stitches over how she behaved when she saw her bride price items

The wife-to-be funnily expressed dissatisfaction at the bride price and listed other things she expected

Her funny display in a viral video triggered discussions on the bride price of various tribes and people

In a viral TikTok clip, a Nigerian graduate jocularly appeared displeased by the bride price items her husband-to-be brought to her people.

Pointing at the bags of onions, rice and kegs of oil, the wife-to-be funnily rubbished the bride price items.

The first class graduate jocularly rubbished her bride price items. Photo Credit: @this_prodigy

Source: TikTok

"I was expecting like two refineries in the South. You know, maybe four or five oil wells. You know, thereabout, two universities for starters," she said while talking to the man videoing her.

The lady said she is a first class graduate trained overseas and was unimpressed by what her man brought.

"Like seriously? A whole foreign trained first class graduate like me ?! I am disappointed. Lol," her TikTok clip was captioned.

@this_prodigy's video amused netizens.

Another lady happily showed off the items her man had brought as her bride price.

Watch the video below:

First class graduate's rant generates buzz

osayukiagbontaenu said:

"My family no show love for my bride price list oo! an.

"Only my Bride price list I see say Dem dey get stage 1 to 4."

Slim Taurus said:

"Your own better. Urhobo na 120 naira and the 20 naira on top my papa go return am say he no dey sell him pikin."

Sparkle_Empire said:

"U even expensive Urhobo is #150 and they would return #50 back to the man."

missekmi said:

"Yes that bag of onions they will not still collect everything the 50naira den return 40naira and take 10 naira for the bride price the key point they are saying is that."

oloyewire said:

"Thank God oo he nor cost I nor go worry again make I go chop 500k for the money I be keep for bride price."

Obehi James said:

"Bride price is not equivalent to personal worth. It is just a symbolic token for ability to provide and to show consideration to the fam."

lian said:

"Bride price is symbolic, a daughter worth is priceless."

Lady displays sister's bride price items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had displayed an array of items her sister got for her bride price.

The bride's sister noted that the bride price was paid in full and that the man left no stone unturned as tradition demanded.

The TikTok video immediately sparked reactions after people saw the things laid out during the traditional wedding. There were detergents, brand-new boxes, drinks of assorted types, and many more.

Source: Legit.ng