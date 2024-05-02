17-year-old internet fraudster dazzled the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, with his remarkable IT skills

Olukoyede recounted how the teenager was able to hacker into his bank account using just the EFCC boss phone number

He explained that the teenage fraudster demonstrated how to hack into accounts right in front of him at his office in Lagos

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, narrated 17-year-old internet fraudster popular known as Yahoo boy hacked into his bank account while being interrogated at his office in Lagos.

Olukoyede said the teenager hacked his bank account after he gave him his phone number and laptop.

He stated this during a chat with editors at the EFCC Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, last Tuesday, April 23, The Punch reports.

How teenager hacked EFCC chairman’s bank account

In the now trending video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) @instablog9ja, he said:

“I brought into my Lagos office a seventeen-year-old boy who is studying History and Anthropology. He is in the 200 level. He is not doing anything science-related. The guy sat in my office in Lagos and demonstrated some things to me on my laptop.

“He asked for my number, I gave him my number and through my number, he got my BVN. He then mentioned the name of my account number to me at the bank. I didn’t tell him anything.”

The EFCC boss further stated that the teenager confidently told him that he could transfer 10 million naira from Olukoyede’s account to his.

Olukoyede warned him not to proceed with such act in his office.

Why teenager is into cybercrime

He claimed his into fraud because his parents, who are both farmers, were unable to go to the farm due to security concerns.

“He has two younger ones. One is in JSS2 and the other is in SSS2. He is the one feeding his parents and responsible for the payment of tuition for his younger ones.

“I saw a Bill Gates in that guy.”

