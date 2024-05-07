Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The coast is now clear for the enthronement of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, May 7, this was after the current Otun Olubadan, high chief Rasheed Ladoja, finally withdrew the suit filed against members of Olubadan in Council.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

A source, Adeola Oloko, was quoted to have said:

"Yes, he (Ladoja) has withdrawn the case from court and has instructed his lawyers to do the same."

Legit.ng understands that the withdrawal of the case is key to the installation of Olubadan. The ball is now in the court of Governor Seyi Makinde to approve Olakulehin as the next Olubadan.

Snapshot of Olubadan stool

Olubadan is the royal title of the king of Ibadanland. There are two ruling lines to the throne of Olubadan, Egbe Agba (civil) and Balogun (military), from where Olubadans are appointed on a rotational basis to occupy the stool on the death of a monarch.

The last Olubadan, Senator Olalekan Balogun, passed away in March, aged 81.

