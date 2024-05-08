What is Marques Houston's net worth in 2024? A deep dive into the singer's life
Marques Houston is an American actor, singer, songwriter, and film producer. He first attracted people’s attention as a member of the R&B band Immature before starting a solo music career. He has also enjoyed a prosperous acting career and is known for starring in films and TV series such as No Way Out, The Stepmother, and Cuts. What is Marques Houston’s net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Marques Houston’s entertainment career spans over thirty years and has been marked by several success highlights in acting and music. He boasts over 30 acting credits and won the 1995 Young Artist Award. In his music career, he is a top R&B singer with about seven studio albums. Due to his success in entertainment, Marques Houston’s net worth is impressive.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Marques Barrett Houston
|Nickname
|Batman
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|4 August 1981
|Age
|42 years old (as of May 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’10”
|Height in centimetres
|179
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Carolyn Houston
|Father
|Michael Houston
|Siblings
|3
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Miya Dickey
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, dancer, actor
|Net worth
|$2.5 million
|@marqueshouston
|@MarquesHoustonMusic
Marques Houston's net worth
Celebrity Net Worth alleges that his net worth is $2.5 million. He has been in the entertainment industry since the 1990s, and his earnings from his singing and acting careers are believed to be his primary income source. His other income sources include brand endorsements and social media endeavours.
Marques Houston's background
The R&B singer was born on 4 August 1981 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Carolyn and Michael Houston are his parents, whose other children are Brandye, Danielle, and Brandon. His mother, Carolyn, succumbed to cancer in 1997.
Marques is the older cousin of singer Jarell Houston, famous as J-Boog of the boys' music band B2K. Is Marques Houston related to Omarion? Due to the singers' close striking resemblance, many presume they are related. However, the two do not have any blood ties.
What is Marques Houston’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. His mother was Mexican-American, and his father is African-American. The crooner is an American national residing in Los Angeles, California.
Career
Marques Houston has made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter and actor. His music career started in 1992 when he, alongside Jerome Jones, Kelton Kessee, and Don Santos, formed the R&B group Immature, later renamed IMx. The group released about six studio albums before it was disbanded in 2002.
The Los Angeles native singer commenced his solo music career in 2003 and released his debut album, MH. So far, he has seven studio albums, including MH (2003), Naked (2005), Veteran (2007), Mr. Houston (2009), Mattress Music (2010), Famous (2013), and Me (2022). Besides his songs and vocals, he is an outstanding dancer and has captivated R&B fans with dance moves in his music videos.
His acting career began in 1992 after he played the voice of Kahlil in Bebe’s Kids. In 1993, he starred as Eli Black in A Different World and later landed more acting roles in several other films and TV series. His prominent acting roles include Sister, Sister, You Got Served, Boogie Town, and Fat Albert. Here is a list of some of his acting credits.
|Film/TV series
|Period
|Role
|Stepmother 3
|2023
|Eddie
|No Way Out
|2023
|Brian Nelson
|Best Friend
|2023
|Jamie
|Stepmother 2
|2022
|Eddie
|Stepmother
|2022
|Eddie
|Howard High
|2021
|Michael Kirsh
|Sacrifice
|2021
|_
|Family Weekends
|2016
|Travis Stankershet
|Will to Love
|2015
|Jamal Hawkins
|Marry Us for Christmas
|2014
|Antonio
|The Love Letter
|2013
|Wesley
|Battlefield America
|2012
|Sean Lewis
|Boogie Town
|2009
|Micha
|Somebody Help Me
|2007
|Brendan Young
|Cuts
|2005–2006
|Kevin Barnes
|Fat Albert
|2004
|Dumb Donald
|American Dreams
|2003
|David Ruffin
|Sister, Sister
|1994–1999
|Roger Evans
|Good Burger
|1997
|Jake
|A Different World
|1993
|Eli Black
Does Marques Houston have a wife?
The First Time singer is married to Miya Dickey. They reportedly met in April 2018 at a Jehovah's Witness convention. Their romantic relationship commenced in October 2018, after Miya marked her 18th birthday. The pair engaged in March 2019 before exchanging marriage vows on 24 August 2020.
How many kids does Marques Houston have?
He shares two children with his wife, Miya Dickey. The couple welcomed their daughter, Zara Denise, in December 2021; their son, Greyson Houston, was born in December 2023.
Marques Houston’s wife’s age has been a subject of discussion. He faced criticism for marrying a lady about 19 years younger than him. In an episode of Uncensored on TV One TV, the crooner explained why he married Miya at 19.
Me and my wife’s situation is a little different; how we met through mutual friends and everything like that. When I met my wife, she was 17. So, we had no real conversation, no real connection until, you know, she was of age.
Who has Marques Houston dated?
The You Got Served actor has been romantically linked with multiple women. In 2001, he was rumoured to have dated songstress Beyoncé, but it turned out to be untrue after he clarified in an interview that they were just friends.
According to The Independent, the R&B singer dated singer Jamila Chilombo, famous as Mila J. He was romantically involved with American actress Jennifer Freeman, whom he allegedly got engaged to before parting ways in 2007. Marques’ relationship with Marlena Campbell started in 2008, and they called it quits in 2015.
Marques Houston’s height and weight
The singer’s height is approximately 5 feet 10 inches or 179 centimetres. His weight is estimated to be 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.
FAQs
- How old is Marques Houston? He was born on 4 August 1981 and is 42 years old as of May 2024.
- What is Marques Houston famous for? He is widely known as a singer, actor, dancer, and film producer.
- Where is Marques Houston’s house? He lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Who is Marques Houston’s brother? His older brother is Brandon, and his other siblings are sisters Danielle and Brandye.
- What is the age difference between Marques Houston and his wife? He is 19 years older than his wife, Miya Dickey. Miya was born on 7 October 2000.
- What does Marques Houston’s wife do for a living? She is a professional make-up artist.
- Does Marques Houston have kids with his wife, Miya Dickey? They are parents of two children: Zara Denise (2021) and Greyson Houston (2023).
Marques Houston’s net worth is attributed mainly to earnings from his career as an actor and singer. He has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and has gained fame and wealth. He is married to make-up artist Miya Dickey and is a father of two kids. He lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States.
