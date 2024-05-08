What is Marques Houston's net worth in 2024? A deep dive into the singer's life

Marques Houston is an American actor, singer, songwriter, and film producer. He first attracted people’s attention as a member of the R&B band Immature before starting a solo music career. He has also enjoyed a prosperous acting career and is known for starring in films and TV series such as No Way Out, The Stepmother, and Cuts. What is Marques Houston’s net worth?

Singer Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey (L). Marques squatting next to a brick wall in a white outfit (R). Photo: @marqueshouston on Instagram (modified by author)

Marques Houston’s entertainment career spans over thirty years and has been marked by several success highlights in acting and music. He boasts over 30 acting credits and won the 1995 Young Artist Award. In his music career, he is a top R&B singer with about seven studio albums. Due to his success in entertainment, Marques Houston’s net worth is impressive.

Profile summary

Full name Marques Barrett Houston Nickname Batman Gender Male Date of birth 4 August 1981 Age 42 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Carolyn Houston Father Michael Houston Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Miya Dickey Children 2 Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer, actor Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @marqueshouston Facebook

Marques Houston's net worth

Celebrity Net Worth alleges that his net worth is $2.5 million. He has been in the entertainment industry since the 1990s, and his earnings from his singing and acting careers are believed to be his primary income source. His other income sources include brand endorsements and social media endeavours.

Marques Houston's background

The R&B singer was born on 4 August 1981 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Carolyn and Michael Houston are his parents, whose other children are Brandye, Danielle, and Brandon. His mother, Carolyn, succumbed to cancer in 1997.

Marques is the older cousin of singer Jarell Houston, famous as J-Boog of the boys' music band B2K. Is Marques Houston related to Omarion? Due to the singers' close striking resemblance, many presume they are related. However, the two do not have any blood ties.

What is Marques Houston’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. His mother was Mexican-American, and his father is African-American. The crooner is an American national residing in Los Angeles, California.

Top-5 facts about Marques Houston. Photo: @marqueshouston on Instagram (modified by author)

Career

Marques Houston has made a name for himself as a singer-songwriter and actor. His music career started in 1992 when he, alongside Jerome Jones, Kelton Kessee, and Don Santos, formed the R&B group Immature, later renamed IMx. The group released about six studio albums before it was disbanded in 2002.

The Los Angeles native singer commenced his solo music career in 2003 and released his debut album, MH. So far, he has seven studio albums, including MH (2003), Naked (2005), Veteran (2007), Mr. Houston (2009), Mattress Music (2010), Famous (2013), and Me (2022). Besides his songs and vocals, he is an outstanding dancer and has captivated R&B fans with dance moves in his music videos.

His acting career began in 1992 after he played the voice of Kahlil in Bebe’s Kids. In 1993, he starred as Eli Black in A Different World and later landed more acting roles in several other films and TV series. His prominent acting roles include Sister, Sister, You Got Served, Boogie Town, and Fat Albert. Here is a list of some of his acting credits.

Film/TV series Period Role Stepmother 3 2023 Eddie No Way Out 2023 Brian Nelson Best Friend 2023 Jamie Stepmother 2 2022 Eddie Stepmother 2022 Eddie Howard High 2021 Michael Kirsh Sacrifice 2021 _ Family Weekends 2016 Travis Stankershet Will to Love 2015 Jamal Hawkins Marry Us for Christmas 2014 Antonio The Love Letter 2013 Wesley Battlefield America 2012 Sean Lewis Boogie Town 2009 Micha Somebody Help Me 2007 Brendan Young Cuts 2005–2006 Kevin Barnes Fat Albert 2004 Dumb Donald American Dreams 2003 David Ruffin Sister, Sister 1994–1999 Roger Evans Good Burger 1997 Jake A Different World 1993 Eli Black

Does Marques Houston have a wife?

The First Time singer is married to Miya Dickey. They reportedly met in April 2018 at a Jehovah's Witness convention. Their romantic relationship commenced in October 2018, after Miya marked her 18th birthday. The pair engaged in March 2019 before exchanging marriage vows on 24 August 2020.

How many kids does Marques Houston have?

He shares two children with his wife, Miya Dickey. The couple welcomed their daughter, Zara Denise, in December 2021; their son, Greyson Houston, was born in December 2023.

Marques Houston’s wife’s age has been a subject of discussion. He faced criticism for marrying a lady about 19 years younger than him. In an episode of Uncensored on TV One TV, the crooner explained why he married Miya at 19.

Me and my wife’s situation is a little different; how we met through mutual friends and everything like that. When I met my wife, she was 17. So, we had no real conversation, no real connection until, you know, she was of age.

The You Got Served actor has been romantically linked with multiple women. In 2001, he was rumoured to have dated songstress Beyoncé, but it turned out to be untrue after he clarified in an interview that they were just friends.

According to The Independent, the R&B singer dated singer Jamila Chilombo, famous as Mila J. He was romantically involved with American actress Jennifer Freeman, whom he allegedly got engaged to before parting ways in 2007. Marques’ relationship with Marlena Campbell started in 2008, and they called it quits in 2015.

Marques Houston’s height and weight

The singer’s height is approximately 5 feet 10 inches or 179 centimetres. His weight is estimated to be 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Marques Houston? He was born on 4 August 1981 and is 42 years old as of May 2024. What is Marques Houston famous for? He is widely known as a singer, actor, dancer, and film producer. Where is Marques Houston’s house? He lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Marques Houston’s brother? His older brother is Brandon, and his other siblings are sisters Danielle and Brandye. What is the age difference between Marques Houston and his wife? He is 19 years older than his wife, Miya Dickey. Miya was born on 7 October 2000. What does Marques Houston’s wife do for a living? She is a professional make-up artist. Does Marques Houston have kids with his wife, Miya Dickey? They are parents of two children: Zara Denise (2021) and Greyson Houston (2023).

Marques Houston’s net worth is attributed mainly to earnings from his career as an actor and singer. He has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and has gained fame and wealth. He is married to make-up artist Miya Dickey and is a father of two kids. He lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

