The chances of Peter Obi cliching the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket in 2027 have been analysed

Senator Shehu Sani said supporting Obi's presidential candidature will start from if the PDP will zone the ticket to the Southeast region

Sani added that the factor of the control of PDP’s National Working Committee and National Executive Committee is important in determining the zone

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has analysed the possibility of Peter Obi emerging as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027.

Sani said the mathematical chance of Obi clinching the PDP presidential ticket will start from if the main opposition party will zone the ticket to PDP.

Supporting Peter Obi will start from PDP zoning the ticket to south east Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said after solving the zoning probability before supporting Obi candidature can now surface.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Sunday, May 19.

Sani added that the PDP National Working Committee and National Executive Committee (NEC) factors are important in determining the zoning.

He wrote:

“In maths, you have to solve the probability of “If PDP zone to the South East” before arriving at “I will support Obi”. But first, you have to find the factor of the control of “PDP’s NWC and NEC in the quadrant of zoning.”

Nigerians reacts

Mr Ebony @donald_segun

Three very important equations have to be solved before Obi's candidature can be a reality and these equations would not be easily solved.

Alhaji would have to fight for the control of the party's NWC AND NEC with people like Wike who would be interested in the being president

Unwana Assam @Unwanaassam1

Lol, very funny yet difficult math. I know PDP will zone the presidency to the North so that Atiku can contest again and Peter Obi who will soon defect to PDP can be his Vice. This is the puzzle.

Chima Echefule @Chimacoeche

Yes, you are right actually, but at this point, PDP has no chance again. The only option is to beg Obi so you can support him.

Unless you still want to be in this situation till...‍♂️

Atiku explains why he may support Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, explained what transpired when he hosted his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The former vice president hinted that he may have to support Peter Obi if the merger between the Labour Party and the PDP works out.

Atiku gave reasons for his decision, adding that both parties can merge to achieve a common goal

Source: Legit.ng