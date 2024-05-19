Gunmen have kidnapped the paramount ruler of Mbo local government area, HRM Ogwong A Abang

The monarch was abducted from his palace at Ebughu in Akwa state on Saturday night at about 9 pm

The state police command said its personnel are working round the clock already to ensure that the monarch regains freedom

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Mbo, Akwa Ibom state - The paramount ruler of the Mbo local government area, HRM Ogwong A Abang, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Akwa Ibom state.

The traditional ruler was abducted from his palace at Ebughu on Saturday night at about 9 pm on, May 18.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Timfon John, disclosed this on Sunday, May 19, The Punch reports.

Timfon said the police operatives are working round the clock to ensure an unconditional and timely release of the monarch.

“We received the information yesterday (Saturday) and the police are working round the clock already to ensure that the monarch regains freedom,”

As reported by The Nation, this development is coming days after doctors suspended services over the kidnap of their colleague, Dr John Robbin Esu in the south-south state.

The kidnapped doctor is still being held hostage by his abductors.

Similarly, the wife of Chief Asukwo Eweme Ulap Okon, aka Levile, a prominent political figure was also abducted in Oron last week.

These kidnapping incidents have reportedly raised concerns about the collapsed security infrastructure in the Oron nation.

Legit.ng recalls that unknown gunmen killed a prominent traditional ruler in Kwara state in his palace.

Another sad reality was that after killing the monarch, the yet-to-be-identified armed men kidnapped his wife to an unknown destination

Gunmen kidnap Cross River monarch, kill aide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a traditional ruler in Cross River state, Etiyin Maurice Edet, was whisked away to an unknown destination by gunmen.

According to reports, the monarch's principal aide was also killed by the armed men during his abduction

The spokesperson of the state's police command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the unfortunate development but declined further comment

Source: Legit.ng