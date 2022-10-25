Claudia Heffner Peltz’s biography: who is Nelson Peltz's wife?

Claudia Heffner Peltz is a businesswoman and former model from the United States. She rose to prominence after marrying Nelson Peltz, an American billionaire businessman and investor. The couple has been married for over three decades and has eight children.

Nelson left, and his wife, attend the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Humanitarian Award Dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, U.S. Photo: Amanda Gordon

Source: Getty Images

Claudia Heffner Peltz was a model who appeared in magazines and walked the runways. She is also Nicola Peltz's mother, who recently married David Beckham's son, Brooklyn. What else do you know about her?

Profile summary

Full name Claudia Heffner Peltz Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 1955 Age 67 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, United States Current residence Palm Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Barbara Heffner Father William J. Heffner Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Nelson Children 8 Profession Former model, businesswoman Net worth $5 million

Claudia Heffner Peltz's biography

The former model was born in 1955 and raised in Baltimore. Claudia Heffner's parents are William J. Heffner and Barbara Heffner. Her father attended John Hopkins University as well as the University of Maryland.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He served in the United States Army before entering the banking industry; unfortunately, he died in 2009. Heffner was raised alongside two siblings, Holly McCloskey and Charlene Heffner.

How old is Claudia Peltz?

Claudia Heffner and Brittany Peltz attends the Giambattista Valli show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Source: Getty Images

Claudia Heffner Peltz's age is 67 years. She celebrates her birthday on March 12 every year. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Why is Claudia Heffner famous?

Nelson's wife is a former fashion model who walked the runway for several high-end fashion labels. She also appeared on the covers of several magazines and editorials and was involved in advertising campaigns. However, many people know her as the wife of Nelson Peltz.

When did Claudia Heffner Peltz marry?

She first met her husband, Nelson, in the 1980s. Nelson is a billionaire businessman and investor from the United States. After dating for some time, they eventually married in 1985.

He is a founding partner of Trian Fund Management, a New York-based alternative investment management fund. He also serves as a non-executive chairman of Wendy's, Sysco, and The Madison Square Garden Company.

Claudia Heffner Peltz's children

No doubt, Claudia Heffner Peltz's family is big. The couple has eight children, all of whom are now adults. They are Matthew, Will, Brad, Brittany, Diesel, Nicola and twins Zachary and Gregory.

Nicola, Claudia's daughter, is married to Brooklyn Beckham, the son of former English footballer David Beckham. They got married in a Jewish ceremony on 9 April 2022.

Nelson was divorced twice before marrying Heffner, and he has two more children from his previous marriages.

Is Claudia Heffner related to Hugh Hefner?

Claudia Heffner and Andrew Bevan attend ANNA SUI Spring 2011 Fashion Show at The Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Marc Dimov

Source: Getty Images

Claudia and Hugh have no blood relationship. Hugh was a magazine publisher in the United States. He founded and was the editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine. He died on 27 September 2017, at the age of 91, at the Playboy Mansion.

FAQs

Who is Claudia Peltz? She is a former model and businesswoman from the United States. She rose to prominence due to her marriage to Nelson Peltz, an American billionaire businessman and investor. Where is Claudia Peltz from? She was born in the USA, presumably around Baltimore, and resides in Palm Beach, Florida. When did Claudia Peltz get married? She got married to Nelson in 1985. The couple has been together for around 37 years now. How many kids do Nelson and Claudia Peltz have? They have eight children, and Claudia is the stepmother of Nelson Peltz's two other children from his previous marriages. How tall is Claudia Peltz? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres and weighs 127 pounds or 58 kilograms. What is Claudia Peltz's net worth? According to Thrill Ng, she has an alleged net worth of $5 million. This information is, however, not from a verified source. Who are Claudia Heffner Peltz's parents? Her parents are William J. Heffner and Barbara Heffner. Her father was a former soldier who became a banker and entrepreneur. Little is known about her mother, but she is still alive, whereas her father died.

Claudia Peltz is a former fashion model who had a successful career before deciding to devote her time to her family. She also has a large family with eight children and two stepchildren. Furthermore, she has been with her husband for over three decades, assisting him in developing his vast business empire.

READ ALSO: Reggie Hacker's biography: who is Vinnie Hacker's brother?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Reggie Hacker. He is a well-known American TikTok star and social media influencer. His TikTok account has helped him gain thousands of TikTok followers.

Reggie created his TikTok account in 2020. He is now a well-known social media figure with a sizable fan base. He is also well-known for being Vinnie Hacker's younger brother.

Source: Legit.ng