A mechanic-turned-a church messenger, Henry Eremosele, has been rewarded with a four-bedroom bungalow gift

Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, gifted Eremosele the new house for his honesty and integrity

Eremosele resigned as a mechanic to serve as a church messenger in the Port-Harcourt-based church

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has rewarded a mechanic-turned-a church messenger, Henry Eremosele, with a four-bedroom bungalow gift in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The surprise new house was presented to the honest church messenger for his faithfulness and integrity at the church’s SMHOS 27th anniversary celebration.

He resigned as a mechanic to start working as a church messenger Photo credit:@DavidIbiyeomie

Source: Twitter

The video was posted on the church’s Instagram handle, @smhosglobal, on April 13, 2024.

Ibiyeomie said he got to know about the messenger some years ago when someone said here is a mechanic in Port Harcourt who brings change.

The popular man of God said he asked to see the mechanic because mechanics are not known for their honesty.

“When he came to me, I asked how much he makes per month, and he answered. Then I told him to resign from his job. Come and work with us as a messenger. You’d be buying things for us since you have integrity.

“We’ve tested him everywhere, and he has stood on integrity impeccably. He has never taken a dime and never stolen where everyone else does—he was exempt.”

He continued:

“I said if this man had been this honest, let’s reward him during this anniversary. So, he is living in a rented house somewhere because he is a very junior staffer.

“So, we decided, as a commission, to buy him a four-bedroom bungalow. I want Henry Eremosele to come out.”

