Missy Elliott's net worth, age, height, is the rapper married?

Missy Elliott is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She is recognised as one of the pioneer female rap artists and features among the best female rappers of all time. Due to her success in the music industry, many have wondered how wealthy she is. So, what is Missy Elliott’s net worth?

Missy Elliott speaks during the 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor (L). The singer at during the Lovers & Friends music festival (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Candice Ward (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Missy Elliott’s rise to stardom began in 1996 after she launched her debut studio album. She grew in popularity in the music industry with the subsequent releases of her other five studio albums, such as Da Real World and The Cookbook. Missy Elliott’s net worth has interested many considering her success.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Arnette Elliott Nickname Missy Elliott Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1971 Age 52 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Portsmouth, Virginia, United States Current residence Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight (rumoured to be bisexual) Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 129 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patricia Elliott Father Ronnie Elliott Relationship status Single School Manor High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $50 million Instagram @missymisdemeanorelliott X(Twitter) Facebook TikTok @missyelliott

Missy Elliott's net worth

How much is Missy Elliott worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the singer-songwriter allegedly has a net worth of $50 million. Her primary income source is earnings from her successful music career of over three decades.

Missy Elliott’s house

Where does Missy Elliott live? The rapper reportedly owns a house in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The luxury property, estimated at $1 million, spans 11,616 square feet and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

In August 2019, he took MTV Cribs on her house tour for the second time, showing intricate details of the property.

Elliott also owned a condominium in Miami, which she purchased in 2002. She reportedly sold the apartment in February 2014 for $1.45 million.

Missy Elliot’s cars

What car does Missy Elliot drive? She is known for her love for supercars. According to Hot Cars, the American rapper owns an impressive collection of high-end cars worth millions of dollars. Here is a list of some of her luxury cars.

Lamborghini Diablo

Lamborghini Murciélago

2 Lamborghini Gallardos

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

Ferrari 360 Modena Spider F1

Ferrari 458 Italia

Enzo Ferrari

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Aston Martin Vanquish V12

Continental GT

Lexus LFA

C8 Spyder

Mercedes-AMG GT

GMC Hummer H2

Lincoln Navigator

Lexus LX570

Missy Elliot’s background

The rapper was born to Patricia and Ronnie Elliott in Portsmouth, Virginia, United States. Her mother, Patricia, was a power company dispatcher, and her father, Ronnie, was a US Marine officer.

Missy Elliott’s age is 52 years old as of May 2024. Her date of birth is 1 July 1971, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Top-5 facts about Missy Elliott. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Growing up, she experienced a rough childhood. Her father was allegedly violent and regularly abused her mother until, one day, she fled away with her. Does Missy Elliott have siblings? She is her parents' only child.

She graduated from Manor High School in 1990. The singer did not attend college but has two honorary doctorate degrees: one from Berklee College of Music and the other from Norfolk State University.

Missy Elliot’s career

Missy’s professional music career began in the early 1990s when she was part of the girl group Sista, which was part of the larger group Swing Mob. After releasing a few albums with the group, she left and started her solo career in 1996, releasing her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly. The album got a positive reception, and she gained immense prominence in the industry.

The rapper has released six studio albums, including Sup Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E... So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. Her most prominent songs include:

Work It

Bad Man

The Rain

One Minute Man

Throw It Back

Gossip Folks

We Run This

U Can’t Resist

Friendly Skies

Why I Still Love You

Is Missy Elliott the queen of rap? She has achieved significant milestones in the rap industry and was once considered one of the best female rappers. She has also won multiple coveted music awards, including four Grammy Awards. In February 2022, she became the first female with six platinum-certified albums.

In addition to singing, Missy has been featured in a few films and TV series. She has appeared in Family Matters, Pootie Tang, Honey, and Star.

Does Missy Elliott have a husband?

In addition to her music, the rapper has hit the headlines several times due to her relationships. Although she has been romantically linked with several entertainers, she has never exchanged marriage vows with any of them. The rapper’s relationship history includes Olivia Longott, Lil’ Kim, Trina, Timbaland, and Keri Hilson.

Does Missy Elliott have children?

Who are Missy Elliott’s sons and daughters? The Lose Control singer does not have children. In September 2012, while speaking to RapFix Live, Elliott said she was a mother of two sons, a revelation that caused quite a stir on social media. She later clarified that she meant her two dogs.

In an interview with People, Missy expressed her concerns about having kids. She said that she is intimidated by the thought of labour and delivery. The rapper added:

I don’t know if I can take that kind of pain. Maybe in the year 2020, you could just pop a baby out, and it’d be fine. But right now, I’d rather just adopt.

What happened to Missy Elliott?

The award-winning singer was diagnosed with Grave’s disease in 2008, leading to her absence from the music industry. However, she opened up about the condition in 2011. In her acceptance speech at Essence magazine's 9th annual Black Women in Music event, Missy, who believes she is now healed, said:

I was sick, and I couldn't even lift a pen. My nervous system had broken all the way down. I didn't come up in here in a wheelchair. Nobody helped me get up here. I'm walking by the grace of God.

Missy Elliott’s height and weight

The Virginia-native singer is 5 feet 2 inches, or 157 centimetres, tall and weighs 129 pounds or 59 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Missy Elliott? The rapper, born on 1 July 1971, is 52 years old as of May 2024. Who are Missy Elliott’s parents? She was born to Patricia and Ronnie Elliott. Where does Missy Elliott come from? She hails from Portsmouth, Virginia, United States. Does Missy Elliott still sing? She is still active in her music career and has not mentioned her retirement. Is Missy Elliott married? No. She has never exchanged marriage vows. Who is Missy Elliott’s daughter? The Grammy winner does not have children. How tall is Missy Elliott? She stands at 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.

Missy Elliott’s net worth is a testament to her immense success in the music industry. In her over three decades of music career, she has won multiple coveted awards and set records that are not yet broken today. As for her personal life, the singer, who resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is not married and does not have children.

Legit.ng recently published Jordan Peele’s net worth. He is an American actor, writer, comedian, and filmmaker. He is recognised for his appearance in the Comedy Sketch series Key & Peele.

Jordan Peele has been in the entertainment industry since 2002, thriving in various fields. He has gained fame and wealth over the years. What is his net worth? Find out how he makes his money.

Source: Legit.ng