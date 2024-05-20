Missy Elliott's net worth, age, height, is the rapper married?
Missy Elliott is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She is recognised as one of the pioneer female rap artists and features among the best female rappers of all time. Due to her success in the music industry, many have wondered how wealthy she is. So, what is Missy Elliott’s net worth?
Missy Elliott’s rise to stardom began in 1996 after she launched her debut studio album. She grew in popularity in the music industry with the subsequent releases of her other five studio albums, such as Da Real World and The Cookbook. Missy Elliott’s net worth has interested many considering her success.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Melissa Arnette Elliott
|Nickname
|Missy Elliott
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 July 1971
|Age
|52 years old (as of May 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Portsmouth, Virginia, United States
|Current residence
|Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight (rumoured to be bisexual)
|Height in feet
|5'2"
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Weight in pounds
|129
|Weight in kilograms
|59
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Patricia Elliott
|Father
|Ronnie Elliott
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Manor High School
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer
|Net worth
|$50 million
|@missymisdemeanorelliott
|X(Twitter)
|@MissyElliott
|@missyelliott
|TikTok
|@missyelliott
Missy Elliott's net worth
How much is Missy Elliott worth in 2024? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the singer-songwriter allegedly has a net worth of $50 million. Her primary income source is earnings from her successful music career of over three decades.
Missy Elliott’s house
Where does Missy Elliott live? The rapper reportedly owns a house in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The luxury property, estimated at $1 million, spans 11,616 square feet and has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
In August 2019, he took MTV Cribs on her house tour for the second time, showing intricate details of the property.
Elliott also owned a condominium in Miami, which she purchased in 2002. She reportedly sold the apartment in February 2014 for $1.45 million.
Missy Elliot’s cars
What car does Missy Elliot drive? She is known for her love for supercars. According to Hot Cars, the American rapper owns an impressive collection of high-end cars worth millions of dollars. Here is a list of some of her luxury cars.
- Lamborghini Diablo
- Lamborghini Murciélago
- 2 Lamborghini Gallardos
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
- Ferrari 360 Modena Spider F1
- Ferrari 458 Italia
- Enzo Ferrari
- Rolls-Royce Phantom
- Aston Martin Vanquish V12
- Continental GT
- Lexus LFA
- C8 Spyder
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- GMC Hummer H2
- Lincoln Navigator
- Lexus LX570
Missy Elliot’s background
The rapper was born to Patricia and Ronnie Elliott in Portsmouth, Virginia, United States. Her mother, Patricia, was a power company dispatcher, and her father, Ronnie, was a US Marine officer.
Missy Elliott’s age is 52 years old as of May 2024. Her date of birth is 1 July 1971, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Growing up, she experienced a rough childhood. Her father was allegedly violent and regularly abused her mother until, one day, she fled away with her. Does Missy Elliott have siblings? She is her parents' only child.
She graduated from Manor High School in 1990. The singer did not attend college but has two honorary doctorate degrees: one from Berklee College of Music and the other from Norfolk State University.
Missy Elliot’s career
Missy’s professional music career began in the early 1990s when she was part of the girl group Sista, which was part of the larger group Swing Mob. After releasing a few albums with the group, she left and started her solo career in 1996, releasing her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly. The album got a positive reception, and she gained immense prominence in the industry.
The rapper has released six studio albums, including Sup Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E... So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook. Her most prominent songs include:
- Work It
- Bad Man
- The Rain
- One Minute Man
- Throw It Back
- Gossip Folks
- We Run This
- U Can’t Resist
- Friendly Skies
- Why I Still Love You
Is Missy Elliott the queen of rap? She has achieved significant milestones in the rap industry and was once considered one of the best female rappers. She has also won multiple coveted music awards, including four Grammy Awards. In February 2022, she became the first female with six platinum-certified albums.
In addition to singing, Missy has been featured in a few films and TV series. She has appeared in Family Matters, Pootie Tang, Honey, and Star.
Does Missy Elliott have a husband?
In addition to her music, the rapper has hit the headlines several times due to her relationships. Although she has been romantically linked with several entertainers, she has never exchanged marriage vows with any of them. The rapper’s relationship history includes Olivia Longott, Lil’ Kim, Trina, Timbaland, and Keri Hilson.
Does Missy Elliott have children?
Who are Missy Elliott’s sons and daughters? The Lose Control singer does not have children. In September 2012, while speaking to RapFix Live, Elliott said she was a mother of two sons, a revelation that caused quite a stir on social media. She later clarified that she meant her two dogs.
In an interview with People, Missy expressed her concerns about having kids. She said that she is intimidated by the thought of labour and delivery. The rapper added:
I don’t know if I can take that kind of pain. Maybe in the year 2020, you could just pop a baby out, and it’d be fine. But right now, I’d rather just adopt.
What happened to Missy Elliott?
The award-winning singer was diagnosed with Grave’s disease in 2008, leading to her absence from the music industry. However, she opened up about the condition in 2011. In her acceptance speech at Essence magazine's 9th annual Black Women in Music event, Missy, who believes she is now healed, said:
I was sick, and I couldn't even lift a pen. My nervous system had broken all the way down. I didn't come up in here in a wheelchair. Nobody helped me get up here. I'm walking by the grace of God.
Missy Elliott’s height and weight
The Virginia-native singer is 5 feet 2 inches, or 157 centimetres, tall and weighs 129 pounds or 59 kilograms.
FAQs
- How old is Missy Elliott? The rapper, born on 1 July 1971, is 52 years old as of May 2024.
- Who are Missy Elliott’s parents? She was born to Patricia and Ronnie Elliott.
- Where does Missy Elliott come from? She hails from Portsmouth, Virginia, United States.
- Does Missy Elliott still sing? She is still active in her music career and has not mentioned her retirement.
- Is Missy Elliott married? No. She has never exchanged marriage vows.
- Who is Missy Elliott’s daughter? The Grammy winner does not have children.
- How tall is Missy Elliott? She stands at 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.
Missy Elliott’s net worth is a testament to her immense success in the music industry. In her over three decades of music career, she has won multiple coveted awards and set records that are not yet broken today. As for her personal life, the singer, who resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is not married and does not have children.
