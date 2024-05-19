Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has finally responded to critics of his outfit to his colleague, Junior Pope’s burial

The movie star took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot explaining the meaning of the red shirt he wore at the funeral

Many Nigerians reacted to Zubby’s response to the criticism he had gotten online

Nigerian actor Zubby Michael has finally reacted to the backlash he received from some netizens over his outfit to Junior Pope’s burial.

Recall that his colleague, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope was buried on May 17, 2024, in Enugu and Zubby was one of those who attended the event.

Zubby Michael finally replies people condemning him for wearing red shirt at Junior Pope's burial. Photos: @zubbymichael, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

It did not take long for some netizens to write think-pieces about his outfit on social media with them condemning him for wearing a red t-shirt.

In a new development, the movie star took to his Instagram stories to share a repost from a fan who did their due diligence and researched the meaning of his red outfit at the burial.

From the Google screenshot, it was explained that wearing red to a burial symbolised admiration for a loved one that had passed away.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Netizens react as Zubby Michael replies critics

Zubby Michael’s response after getting criticised for wearing a red t-shirt to Junior Pope’s burial raised more comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Glamourempaya:

“You owe no one any explanation, they should go and hug transformer.”

am_dbillions:

“Zubby's only offence is being SUCCESSFUL!! Since Angela loves late Jnr. Pope that much, you should have travelled down for his burial... I appreciate Zubby's silence RIP legend Jnr. Pope!!!”

snazzystouch_makeovers:

“KNOWLEDGE IS POWER.”

eeshafashion__:

“Angela needs to rest really.”

clearskin_goals:

“Angela lately is something else .”

Spicyairmiie:

“Knowledge is power.”

lys_adem:

“Angela weh fit quarrel with flower vase.”

perkins_negotiis:

“Success is the only sin Zubby has committed here.”

yes_we_can_cook:

“Google is your best friend peace ✌️.”

mz__seunfunmi:

“Red is love…rest well pope.”

chris_esomchi:

“Person wey no go burial dey talk about outfit wey another wear go. Craze get levels sha.”

ese_________:

“There was no thought process behind the choice of colours. Stop showing us Google .”

Source: Legit.ng