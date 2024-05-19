Businesswoman Sophia Momodu threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter Image, whom she had with superstar Davido

In a video shared online, Imade and other children were seen having a good time with different games

She wore a multi-coloured dress and made a beautiful hairstyle as she cut her cake with her friends

Imade Adeleke, the first child of businesswoman Sophia Adeleke, and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, had a flamboyant ninth birthday birthday.

Sophia Momodu and Imade look gorgeous in their dresses. Image credit: @thesophiamomodu

She rocked a blue, pink, and yellow dress that was designed in a boubou pattern. Her braided hair was packed to enable her to play freely with other kids.

Various kinds of games were available for the children to play with and they combined it with the popular round chair game.

Imade looked gorgeous as she was held by her mother and mingled freely with others.

When it was time for her to cut her beautiful birthday cake, other children including Jamil Balogun, the child of singer Tiwa Savage and Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz, joined her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Imade's video

Several Instagram users have commented on Imade's birthday video. Legit.ng has compiled the reactions below:

@mahdiyamohammed:

"Beautiful purple day. She is a cutie."

@realopeolofin:

"Women that still get it done without the men."

@symply___nana:

"God bless her. She’s an amazing mum."

@shylad06:

"Good. May they have good weather to enjoy their day."

@shepuya_sambo:

"I love the fact that she is letting a child be a child."

@mimsxo:

"Imade is so smart."

@snazynuella:

"I love how Sophia always dresses Imade like the child she is."

@misterxcel:

"Good vibes only. I like it."

@official_queen_cassy:

"Tomorrow now dis child turns her back on her dad now, dem go say she no get respect, but all these things that matter in her life, papa no dey."

