Arsenal football club of England returned to the top of the Premier League after beating Wolves 2-0 on Saturday, April 20

Reigning champions, Manchester City, however, have a game in hand and the title in their control

Hope is not lost for Mike Arteta's side, according to sports journalists who spoke to Legit.ng

London, United Kingdom - Arsenal saw off the challenge of Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday, April 20.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard got the goals to send Mikel Arteta's men top of the English Premier League (EPL).

The Gunners now have 74 points, one ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal's last EPL title came in 2003-04 - the famous Invincibles season. They tried to win it last season but were unsuccessful in their bid.

Speaking to Legit.ng, a Lagos-based sports pundit, Femi Fabunmi, insisted that it is still a three-horse race between Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Fabunmi's words:

"It's still a three horse race with any of the three still having a big chance to nick it.

"City would lead with just two points if they win their game at hand, and what that means is that any slip from them, whether a draw or loss, will definitely reset the Premier League table unless the other two fail to capitalise.

"As it is, Arsenal or Liverpool can still emerge champions at the end."

In the same vein, Ruth Odunayo, a sports on-air-personality (OAP) with Mainland FM, said although Arsenal made it "very difficult" for themselves with the recent loss versus Aston Villa, they can still emerge champions come May.

She told Legit.ng:

"I think Arsenal can still win the Premier League, though it will be very difficult. They made it difficult for themselves by losing at home to Villa.

"It is still a three-horse race, with just two points separating all three teams in the race.

"Although the fixtures favours Manchester City, we have seen over the years how the so-called small teams have proven difficult for the teams aiming at the trophy."

Furthermore, Odunayo submitted that it is "doable for the Gunners" despite upcoming tough fixtures against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

