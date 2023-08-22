Who is Qui Yasuka, the model from Drake and 21 Savage’s album cover?

Qui Yasuka is a model, dancer and social media personality from the United States of America. She came into the limelight after the Canadian rapper Drake and 21 Savage featured her on the cover of their music album, Her Loss. Since then, she has been a topic of interest, and people want to know more about the model.

What is Qui Yasuka’s story? She has gained immense fame on social media since famous rappers used a close-up shot of her face on their album cover. The model is popular on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Quiana Yasuka Famous as Suki Baby Gender Female Date of birth 8 April 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth North Carolina, United States of America Current residence Houston, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Black (mostly dyed) Eye colour Black Profession Model, dancer, nail artist, social media influencer Net worth $500K-$750K

Qui Yasuka’s biography

She was born in North Carolina, United States of America. Her full name is Quiana Yasuka. She was raised in the United States and Japan. In an episode of Tequila Tlk!, she said that her parents moved to Japan after she was born. The model was schooled in Japan and spent most of her childhood there before returning to the United States of America.

Qui Yasuka's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is mixed. Qui Yasuka’s parents are of Japanese, Black and Cherokee descent. The American content creator currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States. She went to college to study 3D design but dropped out to start dancing.

What is Qui Yasuka’s age?

The American Instagram model is 25 years old as of 2023. When is Qui Yasuka’s birthday? She was born on 8 April 1998. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

She is an Instagram model, dancer and social media personality. She began her career as a dancer and a 3D nail artist, something she started doing while in high school. She worked at a shop in Houston before she became a lap dancer.

She rose to fame in 2022 when her photo was used as the cover of Her Loss music album by famous rappers Drake and 21 Savage. The shot shows her face with colourful eyelashes and a gold grill over her two front teeth. Since then, her fame has increased tremendously.

In the aforementioned Tequila Tlk! episode, Suki mentioned that her face being used as a cover of such a great album was not something she was prepared for; it was a blessing. She worked in a club dancing and doing nails but was not highly recognized. Her fame increased when she was seen on the cover of Her Loss music by Drake and 21 Savage.

Qui Yasuka felt that she could stop working as a lap dancer after her she began gaining more recognition. She has been holding Suki Gone Wild events where she travels to different places.

According to her, Suki Gone Wild was like an event that she was holding to celebrate her club graduation and provide a safe environment for other lap dancers to show off their abilities. She has since gained recognition on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

She is on Instagram, with over 322 thousand followers. Her fame has also increased on TikTok, garnering over 168 thousand followers. She entertains her fans on TikTok with lip-syncing, dancing, and make-up routine videos.

Qui Yasuka from Drake and 21 Savage's album cover also has a YouTube channel consisting of vlogs, 3D graphics, and animation clips. The channel has reached over 3.26 thousand subscribers. However, she has not been uploading videos often.

Suki is a Twitch streamer and has a Twitch channel with over 10.7 thousand subscribers. The dancer can be found on X (Twitter), where she has over 221.9 thousand followers. In addition to that, she is an adult content creator on OnlyFans. She is also a professional nail artist and runs her own nail business.

What is Qui Yasuka's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $500 thousand and $750 thousand. She earns from her social media and nail artist endeavours. The social media influencer also makes money from her OnlyFans subscriptions which cost $30 per month.

Qui Yasuka ‘s height and weight

Model Qui Yasuka stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Qui Yasuka? She is an American model, dancer, nail artist and social media personality. What is Qui Yasuka‘s ethnicity? She is of a mixed ethnicity of Japanese, Black and Cherokee descent. Where is Qui Yasuka from? She hails from North Carolina, United States of America, and currently resides in Houston, Texas. How tall is Qui Yasuka? She is 5 feet 4 inches tall or 163 centimetres. How old is Qui Yasuka? She is 25 years old as of 2023. What s Qui Yasuka’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Qui Yasuka is an American dancer, nail artist, model, and social media influencer. She gained recognition after being featured on the cover of Her Loss music album by Drake and 21 Savage. Her fame has extended to other platforms like TikTok, Instagram and X (Twitter), where she boasts an extensive following.

