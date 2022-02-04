Dylan Efron’s biography: what is known about Zac Efron’s brother?
Dylan Efron is a social media star and YouTuber, known for his travel videos that often feature celebrities braving the wild. He is also famous for being Zac Efron's brother.
Dylan is gaining more fame as a result of his online content. He is a social media influencer who is very passionate about travelling, hiking and general adventure. He commands a huge following, particularly on his Instagram account.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 6 February 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: San Luis Obispo, California, United States
- Current residence: United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Jewish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'
- Height in centimetres: 182
- Weight in pounds: 171
- Weight in kilograms: 78
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Grey
- Mother: Starla June Baskett
- Father: David Leslie
- Siblings: 2
- Brother: Zachary David Alexander
- Sister: Olivia
- University: California Polytechnic State University
- Profession: Producer, social media influencer
- Twitter: @DylanEfron
- Instagram: @dylanefron
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Dylan Efron's biography
Dylan was born Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron on 6 February 1992 in San Luis Obispo, California, USA. He was born to Starla June Baskett and David Leslie Efron. Dylan's father works as an electrical engineer while his mother works as an administrative assistant.
Who are Zac Efron's siblings?
Zac has two younger siblings: Dylan, his brother, and Olivia, his paternal half-sister. Zac and Dylan Efron are both in the showbiz.
Dylan Efron and Wil Dasovich discussed what it was like for Dylan to be Zac's younger brother. The younger sibling said that he always looked up to the older Efron.
How old is Zac Efron's brother?
How old is Dylan Efron? The content creator is 30 years old as of 2021.
Who is older, Zac or Dylan Efron?
Zac is five years older than Dylan. He was born on 18 October 1987.
Education
Dylan completed his high school education and went to California Polytechnic State University, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Economics.
What does Zac Efron's brother do?
He is a producer and social media personality. He has begun gaining more fame as a result of his Instagram posts. Dylan loves adventure, and most of his posts are climbing cliffs, skating, fishing camps and hiking.
He is very passionate about the great outdoors. He documents most of his adventures on his YouTube channel which currently has 22.2 thousand subscribers. He also dipped his toes into the show business, primarily as a producer and extra crew member. The following are some of Dylan Efron's movies and TV shows credits:
As a producer
- 2020: Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- 2020: By Hand
As an additional crew
- 2018: A Star Is Born (assistant: Ravi Mehta)
- 2018: Ready Player One (physical production coordinator: WB)
- 2017: Unforgettable (assistant: Ravi Mehta)
- 2017: CHIPS (assistant: Mr. Mehta)
- 2016: Live by Night (physical production coordinator: WB)
- 2016: The Accountant (physical production coordinator: WB)
- 2015: Get Hard (assistant: Mr. Mehta)
- 2014: American Sniper (physical production coordinator: WB)
- 2014: Jersey Boys (physical production coordinator: WB)
Appearance as himself
- 2021: Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson
- 2020: The Great Global Cleanup
- 2019: MMI: Charity Celebrity Bowling Tournament
- 2018: Entertainment Tonight Canada
Is Dylan Efron single?
Zac Efron's brother is currently single, but he was previously in a relationship with Stella Hudgens, an actress and Vanessa Hudgens' younger sister. Dylan Efron and Stella Hudgens started dating in 2010 but ended their relationship in 2011.
Is Dylan Efron gay?
The American celebrity sibling is heterosexual.
How tall is Dylan Efron?
Dylan Efron's height is 6 feet (182 centimetres), and he weighs 171 pounds (78 kilograms).
Dylan Efron is an adventurous person who enjoys going on hikes and travelling. He has taken on some of the riskiest pursuits, such as skydiving and cliff climbing.
READ ALSO: Ryan Paevey's biography: career, net worth, is he married?
Legit.ng published an article about Ryan Paevey. He is an actor and a model famous for his roles on the ABC Soap opera General Hospital, Christmas At The Plaza, and From Friend to Fiance.
He has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. Ryan has worked for big brands and appeared in a Corona commercial. In addition, he has worked with celebrities such as Cher and Katy Perry.
Source: Legit.ng