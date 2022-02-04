Dylan Efron’s biography: what is known about Zac Efron’s brother?

Dylan Efron is a social media star and YouTuber, known for his travel videos that often feature celebrities braving the wild. He is also famous for being Zac Efron's brother.

Zac's younger brother arrives at the 2nd Annual Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Dylan is gaining more fame as a result of his online content. He is a social media influencer who is very passionate about travelling, hiking and general adventure. He commands a huge following, particularly on his Instagram account.

Profile summary

Full name: Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron

Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 February 1992

6 February 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: San Luis Obispo, California, United States

San Luis Obispo, California, United States Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Jewish

Jewish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 182

182 Weight in pounds: 171

171 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Mother: Starla June Baskett

Starla June Baskett Father: David Leslie

David Leslie Siblings: 2

2 Brother: Zachary David Alexander

Zachary David Alexander Sister: Olivia

Olivia University: California Polytechnic State University

California Polytechnic State University Profession: Producer, social media influencer

Producer, social media influencer Twitter: @DylanEfron

@DylanEfron Instagram: @dylanefron

Dylan Efron's biography

Dylan Efron attends Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Dylan was born Nicholas Dylan Harrison Efron on 6 February 1992 in San Luis Obispo, California, USA. He was born to Starla June Baskett and David Leslie Efron. Dylan's father works as an electrical engineer while his mother works as an administrative assistant.

Who are Zac Efron's siblings?

Zac has two younger siblings: Dylan, his brother, and Olivia, his paternal half-sister. Zac and Dylan Efron are both in the showbiz.

Dylan Efron and Wil Dasovich discussed what it was like for Dylan to be Zac's younger brother. The younger sibling said that he always looked up to the older Efron.

How old is Zac Efron's brother?

How old is Dylan Efron? The content creator is 30 years old as of 2021.

Who is older, Zac or Dylan Efron?

Zac is five years older than Dylan. He was born on 18 October 1987.

Education

Dylan completed his high school education and went to California Polytechnic State University, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Economics.

What does Zac Efron's brother do?

Zac's younger brother, Dylan in the ranch. Photo: @dylanefron

He is a producer and social media personality. He has begun gaining more fame as a result of his Instagram posts. Dylan loves adventure, and most of his posts are climbing cliffs, skating, fishing camps and hiking.

He is very passionate about the great outdoors. He documents most of his adventures on his YouTube channel which currently has 22.2 thousand subscribers. He also dipped his toes into the show business, primarily as a producer and extra crew member. The following are some of Dylan Efron's movies and TV shows credits:

As a producer

2020: Down to Earth with Zac Efron

2020: By Hand

As an additional crew

2018: A Star Is Born (assistant: Ravi Mehta)

(assistant: Ravi Mehta) 2018: Ready Player One (physical production coordinator: WB)

(physical production coordinator: WB) 2017: Unforgettable (assistant: Ravi Mehta)

(assistant: Ravi Mehta) 2017: CHIPS (assistant: Mr. Mehta)

(assistant: Mr. Mehta) 2016: Live by Night (physical production coordinator: WB)

(physical production coordinator: WB) 2016: The Accountant (physical production coordinator: WB)

(physical production coordinator: WB) 2015: Get Hard (assistant: Mr. Mehta)

(assistant: Mr. Mehta) 2014: American Sniper (physical production coordinator: WB)

(physical production coordinator: WB) 2014: Jersey Boys (physical production coordinator: WB)

Appearance as himself

2021: Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson

2020: The Great Global Cleanup

2019: MMI: Charity Celebrity Bowling Tournament

2018: Entertainment Tonight Canada

Is Dylan Efron single?

Zac Efron's brother is currently single, but he was previously in a relationship with Stella Hudgens, an actress and Vanessa Hudgens' younger sister. Dylan Efron and Stella Hudgens started dating in 2010 but ended their relationship in 2011.

Is Dylan Efron gay?

The American celebrity sibling is heterosexual.

How tall is Dylan Efron?

Dylan Efron's height is 6 feet (182 centimetres), and he weighs 171 pounds (78 kilograms).

Dylan Efron is an adventurous person who enjoys going on hikes and travelling. He has taken on some of the riskiest pursuits, such as skydiving and cliff climbing.

