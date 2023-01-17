Big Brother Titans: Yaya’s biography, age, origins, socials

Big Brother Titans' Yaya is a plus-size model and stylist from Johannesburg, South Africa. She is one of the Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala (2023) housemates who came into the spotlight following the season’s premiere on 15 January 2023.

Yaya from Big Brother Titans' love language is food, and she loves to cook. She listens to jazz and hip-hop music. She describes herself as mature, confident and talkative. Although she has a bold personality, she is not afraid to be vulnerable.

Profile summary

Full name Yamkela Mwanda Nickname Yaya, Xhosa Barbie Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Eastern Cape, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, makeup artist, aspiring actress, reality TV star, stylist

Yaya’s biography

Yaya was born Yamkela Mwanda in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. She is a South African national of African ethnicity and comes from a Christian family. The body positivity activist has an older brother and sister.

How old is Yaya?

She is 31 years old as of 2023. The plus-size model was born on 17 January 1992. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Yaya famous?

Yaya rose to fame as a contestant on BBTitans: Ziyakhala Wahala, which premiered on 15 January 2023. She is one of the 20 contestants battling for the $100,000 grand prize. The show is a blend of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi. The title reflects the composition of the season, featuring South African and Nigerian contestants.

The BBTitans housemate is a plus-size model, makeup artist, body positivity activist and an aspiring actress. She has been modelling since 2014 and takes pride in her work. She has stated that her main goal is to change the narrative of beauty in the modelling industry in South Africa and the world.

Yaya from BBTitans has worked with several prominent publications in South Africa, such as True Love Magazine, Essay of Africa and Bona Magazine. She has also been featured twice on the cover of Royal Rouge Magazine in 2019 and 2020. She shares her modelling portfolio on her website.

The BBTitans contestant has expressed her interest in TV and radio and has been involved in several projects. She has been featured in local TV shows such as The Queen and Scandal, which have helped build her portfolio as an aspiring actress.

Big Brother Titans Yaya and Marvin

During an interview with Premium Times, the Housemates provided an overview of their experiences within the house, their interpersonal connections, cultural backgrounds, and their favoured contestant to win.

The duo, who have recently been the subject of dating speculations, also discussed their developing relationship. According to South African Yaya, she was drawn to Marvin due to his remarkable character. She shared:

I don’t think people saw it because if they did, we would still be in the house; Marvin is such a fantastic human, he is such a sweet guy, and this man is funny like Marvin was the funniest guy in the place. All he had to do was open his mouth, and the whole house would burst into laughter, and he was so sweet. He has all I want.

Yaya BBTitans' social media presence

FAQs

What is BBTitans' Yaya’s full name? Her full name is Yamkela Mwanda. What is Yaya’s nationality? She is a South African native. What is Yaya’s age? The reality star is 31 years old as of 2023. Is BBTitans Yaya married? No, she is not married. Where is Yaya Big Brother Titans from? The housemate is originally from the Eastern Cape but currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. What does Big Brother Titans' Yaya do? She is a plus-size model, an aspiring actress, a body positivity activist and a makeup artist. What are Yaya’s hobbies? She loves to cook and enjoys listening to jazz and hip-hop music.

Yaya has a vibrant social media presence owing to her modelling and acting careers. She has amassed a following of over 16k followers on Instagram and 1966 followers on Twitter at the time of writing. Her handles are as follows:

Yaya is a plus-size model, an aspiring actress, stylist and makeup artist from Johannesburg, South Africa. She is a contestant on Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala, which premiered on 15 January 2023.

