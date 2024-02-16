Who is Jack Dafoe? Get to know Willem Dafoe’s only son

Jack Dafoe is an American public policy researcher, environmentalist, and celebrity child. He is famous as Willem Dafoe's son. His father, Willem, is a renowned Hollywood actor featured in films like Spiderman, The Florida Project, and Animal Factory. Why did Willem Dafoe’s only son follow a different career path from those of his parents?

Jack Dafoe at The BOX in 2007 in New York City (L). Willem and Jack at the premiere of "At Eternity's Gate" in New York City (R). Photo: Patrick McMullan/Paul Bruinooge (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The environment enthusiast is the only son of American actor Willem Dafoe. His mother, Elizabeth LeCompte, is an experimental theatre director. Unlike his famous family members, Jack has managed to stay out of the spotlight. Jack Dafoe's bio has lesser-known details about him.

Full name Jack Dafoe Gender Male Year of birth 1982 Age 42 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Maine, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elizabeth LeCompte Father Willem Dafoe Relationship status Single School St. Ann's School in Brooklyn, New York University Yale University, The University of Michigan Law School Profession Environmentalist, public policy researcher Net worth $600,000

Who is Jack Dafoe?

The public policy researcher was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Jack attended St. Ann's School in Brooklyn, New York, for high school. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined Morse College at Yale University in 2000. Jack graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature in 2004. He then joined the University of Michigan Law School from 2009 to 2012 to pursue a law degree.

Jack Dafoe's parents

Five facts about Jack Dafoe. Photo: Chris Weeks (modified by author)

Source: Original

The environmentalist's parents are Willem Dafoe and Elizabeth LeCompte. His father is an American actor, and his mother is a director of experimental theatre, dance, and media. The two were never legally married, as his mother was against it. Willem said in an interview with The Guardian:

She's the mother of my son, but we never married because her marriage represented ownership, and I respected that. But after a while, I was more interested in getting married than she was. Increasingly, I found it's not so good going around saying: "I'm with this person, but I'm not married to them." It's confusing to you and other people.

They parted ways in 2004 after being together for 27 years. In 2005, William married his current wife, filmmaker Giada Colagrande. Jack Dafoe's mother chose to remain unmarried. Jack grew up as an only child.

Jack Dafoe's age

The celebrity child is 42 years old as of 2024. He was born in 1982, but his exact date of birth is unknown. In an interview with a local magazine, he mentioned his zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Jack Dafoe do for a living?

Jack Dafoe is a public policy researcher and environmentalist. Unlike his famous parents, he chose a different career path. The celebrity son is the Assistant Attorney General for the Natural Resources Division at the Office of the Maine Attorney General. He has extensive knowledge of environmental law and policy.

As of 2008, he was a Senior Policy Associate and the host of NYC Apollo Alliance. The organisation's work is safeguarding clean and suitable living.

Jack Dafoe's net worth

According to Married Biography, Popular Networth and TV Stars Info, he is estimated to be worth $600k. He makes his money from his public policy research and environmental career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father, Willem, has an estimated net worth of around $40 million. He makes his money from his acting career.

Who is Jack Dafoe's wife?

Is the policy researcher married? There is no information about him being married. He is seemingly single and has not shared any information about his dating life. In the same interview with The Guardian, his father had this to say about giving him advice about girls:

I have a son who's in his 20s now. I have never given him advice about women. It would be too much for his old man to give him that advice. He has got to find his way because I can't help him. I lead by example. Although I have been a bad example.

Jack Dafoe's height

Actor Willem Dafoe and his son Jack arrive for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on 25 March 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Dafoe is wearing a Prada suit. Photo: Chris Weeks

Source: Getty Images

The environmentalist is 5 feet 8 inches tall or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 140 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Jack Dafoe? He is an American environmentalist, public policy researcher and celebrity son. How old is Jack Dafoe? He is 42 years old as of 2024. He was born in 1982. Who is the mother of Jack Dafoe? His mother is Elizabeth LeCompte. She is an American theatre director of experimental dance and media. Who is Jack Dafoe's father? He is the son of Willem Dafoe, an American actor best known for films like Poor Things and Spiderman. Who is Jack Dafoe's son? He has not disclosed having a son or a child. How tall is Jack Dafoe? He is 5 feet 8 inches tall or 173 centimetres tall. How much is Jack Dafoe worth? According to Married Biography, Popular Networth and TV Stars Info, he is allegedly worth $600k.

Jack Dafoe is the only son of American actor Willem Dafoe. He is an environmentalist and public policy researcher. His mother is Elizabeth LeCompte, a renowned director of experimental theatre. Jack currently resides in Maine, New York, United States.

