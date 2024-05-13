Mavin label boss Don Jazzy has given insightful details about how promotion works in the music industry

The ace music producer compared music to betting, suggesting that not all songs will become a hit

Don Jazzy's explanation has spurred reactions from his fans, and music loves as they applauded him for sharing his knowledge

Nigerian music producer and Mavin label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy, has left people talking after sharing details about music promotion in the industry.

Don Jazzy, whose label signed a mouthwatering deal with Universal Music Group (UMG), compared music to betting.

Don Jazzy says not all songs will become a hit. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The Mavin boss, while responding to a follower who begged him to promote her song, bluntly stated that not every song would become a hit, irrespective of the amount spent on promotion,

"Music too na betting," he wrote on X.

"Not all songs will be hit songs. Not all artist will be Ronaldo or Messi," he added.

In another tweet, Don Jazzy shared how challenging music promotion is for big labels like Mavin.

He said:

"Trust me it’s not a walk in the park for us too. No matter how much you have. Once you get a dope song, try and gather all the attention you can get one tweet at a time."

See his tweet below

Don Jazzy added that many of his signees have at least one hit song because he signs the best.

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's tweet

Read some of the comments below:

ThaManZaman:

"But with you promoting it, na sure odds."

Davidspredict:

"You fit drop song run promotions make you no top charts or get streams. So everything for life na risk."

ChuksOhaxx:

"I disagree, chances of blowin in music is higher than betting."

ajibawealth_i:

"Seriously no be lie, you'll never know what will come out of it because the song you think is your best song might be whack while your worst song might go viral."

Dah_Saint001:

"That’s why only Rema and Ayra Starr blow for Mavin record Others na domëstic staffs."

Ayobamilized:

"Everything na 50/50, life na dice."

Why Don Jazzy is Africa's biggest music influencer

Meanwhile, media personality Adesope Olajide described Don Jazzy as the biggest music influencer in Africa.

He stated that any artist who could get Don Jazzy's acknowledgement was bound to do great things.

Shopsy further asserted that some of Don Jazzy's hard work over the last two decades was one of the reasons Afrobeats is where it is today.

Source: Legit.ng