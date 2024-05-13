High Electricity Tariffs: Labour Unveils Demand as Protests Start Across Nigeria
- Organised labour, under the auspices of the NLC and TUC, has asked the Bola Tinubu government to reverse the hike in electricity tariff to N65/kwh
- Legit.ng reports that NLC directed its state branches and affiliates to mobilise their members to commence picketing the offices of Discos and NERC nationwide from Monday, May 13
- NLC President, Joe Ajaero; and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo; demanded an immediate cessation of the alleged discriminatory segregation of electricity consumers into arbitrary bands
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Ikeja, Lagos state - The organised labour on Monday, May 13, commenced a nationwide protest over the electricity tariff hike and removal of subsidy from the power sector by the Bola Tinubu-led administration.
BREAKING: Furious NLC members storm discos in Nigerian states over electricity tariff, photos emerge
As reported by The Punch on Monday, May 13, officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) insisted on the reversal of the tariff hike to the subsidy era.
Electricity tariff hike: Labour demands reversal
The labour action led to the shutdown of the offices of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and state offices of power distribution companies.
Channels Television also noted the labour unions' decision.
Apart from the high electricity tariffs, the NLC and the TUC expressed dissatisfaction with the epileptic power situation in the country saying that it is affecting economic growth.
A top official of the NLC, who does not want to be named said:
"Civil societies, market women, and students should join us.
"Collectively, we can push that back. As you can see, we have fought the issue of the cyber security levy and they have agreed to withdraw it.
“Together, if we fight this problem, one by one we will compel government’s actions that are anti-people to be pushed back."
Read more labour, NLC news
- 270k for food: NLC provides breakdown of N615,000 minimum wage, shares full list of expenses
- Minimum wages: 36 governors react to NLC N615K demand
- “Tinubu's govt mischievous”: NLC gives update on payment of N615,000 minimum wage
Stakeholders react to increase in electricity tariff
Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by the NERC to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by concerned stakeholders.
The former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Onyebu, expressed shock over NERC’s decision.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng