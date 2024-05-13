Organised labour, under the auspices of the NLC and TUC, has asked the Bola Tinubu government to reverse the hike in electricity tariff to N65/kwh

Legit.ng reports that NLC directed its state branches and affiliates to mobilise their members to commence picketing the offices of Discos and NERC nationwide from Monday, May 13

NLC President, Joe Ajaero; and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo; demanded an immediate cessation of the alleged discriminatory segregation of electricity consumers into arbitrary bands

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The organised labour on Monday, May 13, commenced a nationwide protest over the electricity tariff hike and removal of subsidy from the power sector by the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, May 13, officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) insisted on the reversal of the tariff hike to the subsidy era.

NLC unhappy with the increase in electricity tariff. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Electricity tariff hike: Labour demands reversal

The labour action led to the shutdown of the offices of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and state offices of power distribution companies.

Channels Television also noted the labour unions' decision.

Apart from the high electricity tariffs, the NLC and the TUC expressed dissatisfaction with the epileptic power situation in the country saying that it is affecting economic growth.

A top official of the NLC, who does not want to be named said:

"Civil societies, market women, and students should join us.

"Collectively, we can push that back. As you can see, we have fought the issue of the cyber security levy and they have agreed to withdraw it.

“Together, if we fight this problem, one by one we will compel government’s actions that are anti-people to be pushed back."

Stakeholders react to increase in electricity tariff

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by the NERC to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by concerned stakeholders.

The former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Onyebu, expressed shock over NERC’s decision.

