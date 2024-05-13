Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo decided to open up on her transactions with Nigerian designer Ezinne Olivia

Ezinne had accused her of giving credit for her work to another stylist and this caused a buzz online

Nana revealed that the only effort Ezzine put into her dress was to make the corset and couple the dress on her

Enough has not been said about the ongoing drama between Nigerian fashion designer Ezinne Olivia and Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo.

Nana Addo and Ezinne looked stunning in their attire. Image credit: @nanaakuaadoo, @ezinneolivia_styling

Source: Instagram

The stylist had complained that she was not tagged as the fashion designer of the dress she made for Nana at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

However, Nana opened up to a social media influencer and blogger Amanda Chisom about how she asked Ezinne if she wanted a tag on social media or payment for her job.

Ezinne requested payment and she got N406k with $300. Nana noted that the corset was not properly done and her dress was designed by her in-house team with the inspiration from another stylist.

Check out Nana's evidence in the sides below:

Netizens react to Nana's evidence

Some people have reacted to Nana's evidence against Ezinne. See some comments below:

@vidacakesnpastries:

"Creatives know your worth and charge accordingly. What is 400k compared to the assembling the white piece and styling? Nonsense and ingredients, exploiters everywhere."

@janes_sparkles:

"For me, I am bothered about my money, just pay me for my service or goods. If you want to tag me I will roll on the floor and thank you. If you don’t tag, I am grateful you even choose to patronize me."

@officialdivahairs:

"She is doing it the wrong way. Entitlement mentality."

@lauraikechukwu:

"Oh, they paid her! Why the entitlement then? Omo, people sef."

@turlash_bakes:

"She didn't drag her, she only said she made the corset, and I saw a video of her arranging it. is there something I am missing?

@benedicta9090:

"And have you spoken with the Ezinne in question?"

@sunshine_pharmacys:

"Making corset and assembling that thing is worth being appreciated though but it’s Nana's choice."

@hairvolver:

"This is just malicious."

Nana Addo rocks a bridal gown

Legit.ng reported that Nana Addo has gone viral with her beaded gown for her bridal photoshoot.

The beautiful lady, also called Mrs Norman, wore an expensive frontal hairstyle to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's splendid outfit and flawless makeup.

Source: Legit.ng