A Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok, detailing how she met the man who would later become her husband

She said their relationship started like a joke after they met in the comment section of a post shared by comedian, Sabinus

In the video she posted, she showed that their relationship blossomed into a serious one, leading the man to marry her

A Nigerian lady is now a married woman and she has come out to narrate how she met her husband.

According to Hermoney, she and her man met in the comment section of comedian, Sabinus' Facebook page.

The lady said their relationship started like a joke. Photo credit: TikTok/Hermoney and Instagram/Sabinus.

Source: TikTok

She said they started talking during their long-distance relationship until they had the opportunity to see face to face.

Barely nine months into the relationship, Hermoney said the man proposed to her, and she said yes.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She said her man came to her village and paid her bride price in full, and they are now husband and wife.

She captioned the video:

"All the way from Facebook comment section…. It started like a joke but here we are today. Glory be to the almighty"

Reacting to the post, Sabinus said:

"Somebody shout hallelujah."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady marries man she met on Facebook

@Sabinus1 said:

"Somebody shout hallelujah."

@peculiar commented:

"And I don delete my Facebook account. Na to open another one again."

@CAKE VENDOR IN AWKA said:

"Time don reach to take my Facebook account for deliverance because l no know wetin that one dey chop my money for nothing."

@B B london commented:

"I don't understand my Facebook account again."

@Pretty Angel BSN said:

"You see why it is not good to drop hate comments. Congratulations."

@classickids asked:

"Same sabinus page wey I dey? Congratulation."

@Miss_Promzy said:

"From today, I will be commenting on all the posts on social media. Congratulations."

Man reunites with his wife

In a related story, a Nigerian man is overjoyed that his wife has finally joined him in the USA after years of long-distance relationships.

The man said he and his wife had been apart for at least six years, making them sick to see each other physically again.

He shared a video showing when his wife arrived in the USA, and he went to meet her at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng