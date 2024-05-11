The 10 edition of the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) was more than just a celebration of talented filmmakers

The occasion took place on May 11, 2024, and top celebrities showed up in their very best as they competed to bag the most spotlight with their outfits

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the top stars who graced the occasion and what they decked themselves in

The much-anticipated African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) finally took place on May 11, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The AMVCAs has become known for more than just talented filmmakers receiving their flowers, it has also become the playground for fashion lovers and enthusiasts as they make bold statements with their outfits.

Photos of Nigerian celebs at AMVCAs. Photos: @tiannahsplaceempire, @neo_akpofure, @eniola_ajao

Source: Instagram

It’s a common statement that Nigerians no dey carry last and this was on full display at the AMVCAs with top celebrities rocking their very best and vying for the most attention from fans with their over-the-top outfits.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the celebrity attires that turned heads at the award ceremony.

1. Funke Akindele:

Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been called out in the past for not attending events but that was not the case for AMVCA 2024. The Tribe Called Judah star who was nominated for Best Lead Actress graced the occasion in a lovely black and white tube corset dress with a dramatic tail.

She accessorised the look with understated silver jewellery and packed her ginger-coloured hair away from her face. Funke’s outfit garnered some reactions from netizens.

2. Toyin Abraham:

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham announced her presence at the AMVCAs with her dramatic headgear made from Aso-ofi material with the fringes falling over her face. The movie star described herself as an ‘iyalode’ while also rocking a heavily stoned dress with dramatic off-shoulder sleeves.

3. Toke Makinwa:

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, was one of the red carpet hosts at the 2024 AMVCAs and she made sure her presence was felt with her custom-made Veekee James attire. Her ethereal attire gave her the appearance of someone floating with its shimmery silver details. A halo-like design was attached to one part of her bust, giving it the look of a hat and its brim. Toke’s outfit is one that got fans gushing over her.

4. Neo Akpofure:

BBNaija star Neo is famed for being a fashionista and he even won the best dressed male award at the AMVCA cultural night. However, his outfit to the main award ceremony sparked mixed feelings from fans. His heavily stoned and structured white top as well as a matching stoned glove on one of his hands paired with black pant trousers sparked a debate among his fans and haters.

5. Saga Adeolu:

BBNaija star Saga took the inspiration for his outfit from the popular Barbie movie. Decked in a pink suit and jacket, the reality star showcased his style. He kept things clean with his white shirt and fans were in awe of him. Recall that Saga was also one of the celebs who impressed fans with his attire at the AMVCA cultural night.

6. Eniola Ajao:

This Nollywood actress decided to go all out with her AMVCA attire and took the term ‘self love’ personal. Her heavily-stoned grey dress was paired with a crown, giving her the look of a Disney princess. The Ajakaju movie star also had several photos of herself attacked to the hem of her dress with the illusion that she had her arms wrapped around each photo. It was a unique outfit no doubt and it got people talking.

7. Toyin Lawani:

Nigerian celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah’s goal must have been to get people talking about her outfit at the AMVCAs and her mission was no doubt accomplished. The King of Fashion styled and wore a sack dress to the star-studded event. According to her, her initial outfit which was made of glass broke but it did not stop her. However, Tiannah’s sack dress raised mixed reactions from fans. While some of them praised her creativity, others did not seem to be feeling the attire.

8. Richard Mofe-Damijo:

RMD is often regarded as Nollywood’s sugar daddy but he seemed to have gotten tired of the sugar and abandoned it at home, going by his AMVCA outfit. The movie veteran looked the part of a traditional elderly man with his purple agbada, matching cap and walking stick. He also accessorised the look with red coral beads around his neck.

9. Tacha BBNaija:

BBNaija star Tacha had taken to social media to brag about how her AMVCA outfit would be one to remember and she eventually unveiled her look at the occasion. Her all-white stoned dress was no doubt a piece of art with the floating bust design on her shoulders, its flowing cape and a matching bust handbag.

10. Osas Ighodaro:

Actress Osas Ighodaro is no doubt Nollywood’s fashionista sweetheart with her outfits almost always being back to back hits. Thankfully, this time was not any different. The movie star rocked a brown and black Veekee James piece that perfectly hugged her curves without revealing too much. Her clean and understated makeup also did well to complement her outfit.

These looks are only a few of the numerous celebrity outfits that turned heads and got people talking at the 2024 AMVCAs. Some netizens have said that the Met Gala has nothing on Nigerian celebrities when it comes to showing up and showing out on red carpets.

Source: Legit.ng