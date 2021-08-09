What happened to Dr Now, the doctor from the show My 600-lb Life?

Dr Younan Nowzaradan, commonly referred to as Dr Now, in an Iranian-American surgeon, author, and TV personality. He is a well-known surgeon who quickly became a household name when he managed to turn around the lives of numerous obese people on the popular TV show, My 600-lb Life show. Dr Nowzaradan is one of the few surgeons who performs vascular surgery and bariatric surgery on obese people.

Dr Now is the resident surgeon in TLC's show My 600-lb Life. He has been featured on the show since 2012, performing various surgical operations. Dr Now has shown his knowledge and skills throughout the show by performing surgery on obese patients exceeding 600 lbs who other specialists have turned down. So, who is My 600 lb Life doctor away from the cameras?

Dr Nowzaradan's bio

The resident surgeon on My 600-lb Life was born and raised in the capital of Iran, Tehran. His real name is Younan Nowzaradan. Dr now is a private man and has not shared much about his early life, upbringing, parents or siblings.

How old is Dr Nowzaradan?

The reality TV show doctor was born on October 11th, 1944, in Tehran, Iran. As of 2021, Dr Nowzaradan's age is 76 years. His zodiac sign is Libra. The doctor has an Iranian nationality. In addition, he has an Assyrian ethnic background, a community native to the Middle East.

Education

Dr Now is a graduate of the University of Tehran. Not much is known about his early education as he has not discussed it with the public. However, he graduated from the University of Tehran in 1970, where he received his medical degree from the school's college of medical sciences.

After graduation, he relocated to the US, where he did his medical orientation program in 1971. First, he did his orientation at St. Louis University, a university based in St. Louis, Missouri. After that, the My 600-pound life doctor did his rotational surgical internship at St John's Hospital, located in Detroit, Michigan, US. He has certifications from the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Career

Dr Now has a practical and compassionate care experience that ranges to over 30 years. He started his medical career shortly after graduating from the University of Tehran. The celebrity doctor worked has worked in different hospitals around the US. Dr Younan Nowzaradan completed a four-year surgical residency at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

During his surgical training in 1976 in Nashville, Dr Denton Cooley, the first cardiac surgeon to perform an implant of an artificial heart, reached out to My 600 pound Life doctor. Cooley had observed the young Now performing a heart operation. The celebrity doctor hid Cooley's invite and moved to Houston. He did his cardiovascular fellowship at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston.

However, the revered doctor is best known for his role as the resident surgeon in My 600-lb Life. The show first aired on February 1, 2012. In its first season, the show followed the lives of five patients. The first episode followed the life of a 650-lb woman on her seven-year weight loss journey. Dr Younan has featured in every season of the show. He has appeared in 132 episodes on the show as of 2021.

But not all has been rosy for the doctor. He has faced lawsuits related to bariatric surgery. In 2005, a mother of a patient sued Dr Now for the death of her daughter. The woman claimed that the hospital and the doctor did not properly warn her daughter of the risks of the surgery. In addition to his surgical works, Younan Nowzaradan has also published journals and books. His research publications are on obesity and laparoscopy.

How much is Dr Now worth?

Dr Now's net worth is estimated to be $ 6 million. His primary source of income comes from his works as a surgeon. He earns $250,000 per surgery. In addition to this, the celebrity doctor earns a flat appearance fee of $1,500 per episode.

Who is Dr Nowzaradan's wife?

The weight loss surgeon is not married. However, he was once married to Delores Ann McRedmond. The couple tied the knot in 1975. In 2002, Delores filed for divorce in the District Court of Texas after nearly three decades of marriage.

She accused the Texas-based doctor of cruel treatment. The divorce was settled in 2004. Delores was awarded a share of 70% of the total assets that they shared with the doctor. There is not much information about Dr Now's current relationship as he has kept his life private.

What happened to Dr Now?

Is Dr now still practicing? Yes, he is still practising. There have been questions as to whether Dr. Nowzaradan was fired from the show. However, My 600 lb Life doctor took a hiatus from filming in March 2020 after the emergence of Covid-19. The show is expected to release more seasons of the show. So, we will probably be seeing more of Dr Younan Nowzaradan on My 600 lb Life.

Dr Now is, no doubt, a successful surgeon. He is a pioneering surgeon in his field and continues to help those suffering from obesity and food disorders..

