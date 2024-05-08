An old post of Davido dragging Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odi has resurfaced online

Recall that the movie star has been in the news lately following several allegations made about her involving in black magic

The old post saw the Afrobeats star castigate the couple to the point where he repeated his claims even after a fan peered further

An old post has surfaced showing Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido lashing out at Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

The post, which originated in a comment thread on Eniola Badmus's Instagram account, revealed Davido's disgust for the celebrity.

Davido's old comment about Mercy Johnson and her husband re-emerges. Credit: @davido, @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Recall that the actress has been entangled in some sort of controversy among her colleagues, including her child friend, who claimed she is a witch.

The former DMW boss accused the mum of 5 and her heartthrob of being evil.

Eniola Badmus made a post to celebrate Mercy Johnson for allegedly delivering her fourth child years ago, which was later debunked by her husband at that time.

Davido took advantage of the chance to air his frustrations, referring to the pair as "wicked people" and reluctantly sent his congratulatory message.

A concerned fan demanded to know the cause for his harsh remark, and the Unavailable singer replied:

"Just evil set of People."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chizzyazuoma:

"This is not the full gist start from the beginning."

pricilliafunmi:

"Nawa o where dem hear d gist from."

p_lexy:

"Dem show am pepper."

promcy_o:

"Something occurred ooo."

i_am_candydessie:

"Na wah oo . Mercy Johnson and davido ki Lon lockdown na . Lets us know."

nwannedoris:

"@davidoofficial this is too low of you. You are a parent yourself. Stop being immature."

