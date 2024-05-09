The new factional leader of the Rivers house of assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo, on behalf of colleagues who support his mission, has called on the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, to desist from interacting with 25 former lawmakers

Legit.ng recalls that in December 2023, the rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, split lawmakers in the Rivers house of assembly

About 25 of them decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Victor Oko-Jumbo, the new factional speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, has declared that all laws, plenary sessions and actions taken by some rebel lawmakers are 'nullities in the eyes of the law'.

Oko-Jumbo, the member representing Bonny state constituency, made this declaration while speaking on the floor of the house on Wednesday, May 8.

Victor Oko-Jumbo emerged as the factional speaker of the Rivers assembly on Wednesday, May 8. Photo credit: Government House Media - Rivers State

Source: Facebook

In his acceptance speech, Oko-Jumbo expressed gratitude to the lawmakers who reportedly elected him as the new speaker following the resignation of the former occupier of that role, Edison Ehie. Ehie is the current chief of staff (CoS) to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

The new factional speaker asked the governor to desist from interacting with the 25 defected lawmakers "in whatever guise".

Oko-Jumbo said:

"This house would want to most respectfully urge and call on His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, DSSRS, to desist forthwith from further dealings with the 25 former lawmakers, in whatever guise.

"Those members are merely floating and do not have any landing ground or anywhere to berth their ship since their defection to the All Progressives Congress on the 11th of December, 2023."

Endless political crisis in Rivers state

It would be recalled that in December 2023, at least 25 members of the Rivers house of assembly left the PDP to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers who are said to be loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), held a plenary session where the decision was taken amid tight security at the entrance of the assembly complex in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Although the legislators said division within the PDP is the reason for exiting the party to APC, many political observers posit that it is connected to the rift between Fubara and Wike, his predecessor, over control of the political structure in the state.

More to read on Rivers' political crisis

Sokari emerges new Rivers assembly leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that Goodboy Sokari emerged as the new leader of the Rivers house of assembly.

He replaces Major Jack, the member representing Akuku Toru Constituency 1.

Source: Legit.ng