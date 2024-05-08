A former Kaduna senator Shehu Sani has told those who score high in the just concluded UTME exercise not to over-celebrate their successes, adding that it was a step to many steps

Sani, an activist, said the JAMB exercise was not a measure to measure any child's intelligence, adding that successful professionals are not always the best UTME candidates

According to Sani, the parents of candidates should warn their wards of the challenges ahead, and those whose children performed poorly should encourage their wards to do better next time

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate, has called on candidates of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who scored higher in the just-concluded exercise not to over-celebrate their successes.

The former lawmaker maintained that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam was not a measure of academic success because the UTME was not an end but a means to an end.

The activist called on the parents of those who scored higher marks in the UTME exercise to remind their wards that their success was just one step in a long journey, while the parents of those who scored lower should encourage their wards to do betting in other tests.

Shehu Sani advises UTME best candidates

Sani maintained that most of the best doctors, lawyers, engineers and other professionals were not the best in the JAMB examination, calling on the students to double up.

The tweet reads:

"It should be noted that the UTME result is not a measure of a child's intelligence. It's a good start and a key to the academic realm.

"The parents of those who scored higher marks should not fail to remind their wards that their success is a step to other steps; the parents of those who scored lower should encourage their wards to do better in subsequent tests.

"Most of today’s best Doctors, Lawyers, Engineers and other Business Professionals were not the highest scorers of UTME. So, UTME is not an end but a means to an end."

JAMB asks candidates to correct data with NIMC

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB had urged UTME and DE candidates with discrepancies in their O'level results to ensure that they make appropriate corrections before registering for their exams.

The examination board maintained that affected candidates should either make the correction on the NIMC portal or visit WAEC.

JAMB made this known while responding to candidates' queries about the exams on social media.

