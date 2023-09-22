Jhene Aiko’s daughter and son: Meet Namiko Love and Noah Hasani

Jhene Aiko is a renowned singer and songwriter from the United States. She is popularly known for her hit tracks such as Sunshine, Sativa, and While We're Young. Aside from her thriving career, Jhene is also a mother. Learn more about Jhene Aiko's daughter and son.

Music artist Jhene Aiko and her daughter Namiko Aiko perform onstage at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Jhene Aiko was born on 16 March 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is known for her powerful vocal range and versatile musical style encompassing R&B, neo-soul, hip-hop, and pop. Her kids have gained public attention due to her popularity. Here is everything you need to know about Jhene Aiko's children.

Profile summary

Jhene Aiko's daughter and son

How many kids does Jhene Aiko have? The American singer has two children, a daughter and a son. Their names are Namiko Love and Noah Hasani. Find out more about them and who their fathers are.

Namiko Love Browner

Namiko Love Browner was born on 19 November 2008 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 14 years old as of September 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She has been in the public eye since birth due to her parents, who are popular in the entertainment industry. Her father is O'Ryan Omir Grandberry, an American R&B singer. Namiko's parents started dating in 2005 but split in 2008, the year she was born.

Jhene Aiko’s daughter, Namiko, posing for a photo smiling L) and leaning on her mother from the back (R). Photo: @jheneaiko on Instagram (modified by author)

Namiko's dad revealed in an interview that the two were young, and he was afraid of not being a good father to his daughter. The two have been co-parenting to raise her. Namiko's mom disclosed about being a single mom to CR Fashion Book in 2017. She stated,

I'm not with my daughter's father, but I'm lucky that I have a large and supportive family who are loving and caring for my baby every day when I'm travelling on tour or away.

Namiko shares a strong bond with her mother. Her mom revealed how her daughter had been a source of inspiration for her to work hard. She said:

My daughter and my family are the driving force behind everything that I do. I would describe myself as a mother, lover, writer and singer, but always a mother first.

Browner made a cameo appearance in her mother's music video of the song The Pressure at the age of five. She was also featured in the music video Eternal Sunshine in April 2015.

Namiko has developed an interest in music. In 2017, the celebrity child collaborated with her mom on the song, Sing to Me, from the album Trip. In November 2020, her mother shared a video of Namiko performing during her fifth-grade talent show. Her mom described her as having the voice of a baby angel.

Noah Hasani

Jhene Aiko's son, Noah, was born on 8 November 2022. He will be turning one year old in November 2023. His parents revealed him to the public a week after his birth.

Noah's father is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, known by his stage name, Big Sean. He is an American rapper widely recognised for his hit songs, including Beware, Bounce Back, Wolves and Hate Our Love.

Noah's parents met in 2012 and became friends. They collaborated in releasing several tracks before launching a joint album, Twenty88, in 2016. After finalising her divorce from her ex-husband, Oladipo Omishore (Dot da Genius), his mother started dating Big Sean in 2017. The two had split briefly in 2019.

FAQs

Who is Jhene Aiko? She is a well-known singer and songwriter. How old is Jhene Aiko? Namiko's mom is 35 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 March 1988. Who is Jhene Aiko's son? Her son is called Noah Hasani. Who is Jhene Aiko's first baby daddy? She shares her first kid, Namiko Love, with singer O'Ryan Omir Grandberry. How old is Jhene Aiko's daughter? She is 14 years old as of September 2023. Who did Jhene Aiko have her second child with? She gave birth to her son, Noah, with Sean Michael Leonard, aka Big Sean. What is Jhene Aiko's height? She is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.

Jhene Aiko's daughter is Namiko Love Browner. The singer also has a son who is almost one year old. Her kids are a source of pride for her. Jhene currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

