Wizkid and Davido's net worth: Who is the richest in 2022?

Wizkid and Davido are inarguably two of the biggest names in Nigeria and Africa's entertainment industry. These two figures are as well-known for their music as they are for other endeavours such as brand endorsements, commercials, and business ventures. For the time Davido and Wizkid have graced the Nigerian music industry, they have made quite a fortune. Between WizKid and Davido, who is the richest?

Davido (left) and Wizkid (right). Photo: getty.com (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The renowned singers have made fortunes from their music sales, performances, licensing fees, brand endorsements, and investments.

Wizkid's profile summary

Full name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Nickname Wizkid, Starboy, Lil Prinz Gender Male Date of birth July 16, 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth :Surulere, Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'4 Height in centimetres 162.5 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Children 3 Parents Alhaji Olatunji Balogun and Jane Balogun Siblings 12 Profession Singer and record producer Instagram @wizkidayo Twitter @wizkidayo Facebook @Wizkid Net worth $4 million

What is Wizkid's net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Wizkid is estimated at $4 Million in 2022.

Wizkid's sources of wealth

Wizkid performs at The O2 Arena on November 28, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Here is a look at how the renowned singer made his wealth.

Music

Wizkid has had an illustrious music career that began when he formed a group known as the Glorious Five. While the group broke up shortly after, Wizkid's solo career has seen him produce five studio albums and numerous tracks.

The singer's albums include Made in Lagos (2020), Wizkid (2018), Sounds from the Other Side (2017), Like This, The Remixes (2017), Ayo (2014), and Superstar (2011). Besides album sales, the singer has also made quite a fortune from live performances, licensing deals, and music streaming.

Brand endorsements

Wizkid has had brand endorsement deals with numerous companies throughout his career. Here is a look at some of the most prominent ones.

Tecno Mobile : In 2019, the smartphone manufacturing company unveiled Wizkid as their new brand ambassador. This deal came at a time when Tecno was launching numerous new devices in the Nigerian market.

: In 2019, the smartphone manufacturing company unveiled Wizkid as their new brand ambassador. This deal came at a time when Tecno was launching numerous new devices in the Nigerian market. United Bank for Africa: In 2019, the renowned singer signed a brand partnership deal with UBA in what is one of his biggest endorsement deals to date.

In 2019, the renowned singer signed a brand partnership deal with UBA in what is one of his biggest endorsement deals to date. Pepsi: At the beginning of 2022, Wizkid signed a one-year contract with Pepsi worth $350,000. The singer will be the face of the beverage brand in Nigeria and will appear in commercials, both in print and visual media.

At the beginning of 2022, Wizkid signed a one-year contract with Pepsi worth $350,000. The singer will be the face of the beverage brand in Nigeria and will appear in commercials, both in print and visual media. Globacom Group: Globacom is one of the major network providers in Nigeria and is owned by renowned business mogul Mike Adenuga Jr. In 2015, the company appointed Wizkid as one of its brand's ambassadors. The deal saw the singer travel to numerous destinations in a bid to promote the telecom company.

Globacom is one of the major network providers in Nigeria and is owned by renowned business mogul Mike Adenuga Jr. In 2015, the company appointed Wizkid as one of its brand's ambassadors. The deal saw the singer travel to numerous destinations in a bid to promote the telecom company. Cîroc: This is a premium vodka brand produced & distributed by a multinational alcoholic beverage company based in England. Cîroc has always had a thing for leveraging the fame associated with singers to create brand awareness. In 2018, the brand partnered with Wizkid in an endorsement deal.

This is a premium vodka brand produced & distributed by a multinational alcoholic beverage company based in England. Cîroc has always had a thing for leveraging the fame associated with singers to create brand awareness. In 2018, the brand partnered with Wizkid in an endorsement deal. Nike: In 2018, the renowned singer partnered with Nike's designers to come up with the Nike-made Super Eagles jerseys. The collaboration saw the jerseys sell out in no time, making it one of the best deals in terms of returns.

Businesses

Wizkid performs at The O2 Arena on November 28, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Besides music and brand endorsements, Wizkid also founded Starboy Entertainment, a hugely successful record label that has produced music for numerous Nigerian singers. Wizkid's music is also produced in-house, significantly reducing the music production expenses incurred by artists relying on external record labels.

Properties

Wizkid is among the wealthiest musicians in Nigeria today. As one might expect, he has several properties to his name.

Cars

Here is a look at the vehicles in the renowned singer's car collection today.

Lamborghini Urus

BMW X6

Porsche Panamera

Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

Porsche Cayenne

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG

Hyundai Sonata

Houses

Wizkid reportedly owns a 13-million-naira house in Surulere, Lagos Mainland. Besides this mansion, he also reportedly owns a luxurious home in Los Angeles, California, United States. While the exact cost of the Los Angeles house is not publicly known, it is said to be worth millions of dollars.

Davido's profile summary

Full name David Adedeji Adeleke Nickname Davido Gender Male Date of birth November 21, 1992 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Osun State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'6 Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Children 3 Parents Adedeji Adeleke, Veronica Adeleke Siblings 2 Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer Instagram @davido Twitter @davido Net worth $10 million

What is Davido's net worth in 2022?

Davido performs at the O2 Arena on March 5, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davido's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $10 million.

Sources of wealth

Here is a look at the different ways Davido created his wealth.

Music

The renowned musician has made quite a fortune from his music. Some of his most prominent music income sources include streaming royalties, licensing fees, live performances, and album sales. Davido has five studio albums to his name. These include Omo Baba Olowo (2012), Son of Mercy (2016), A Good Time (2016), Best of Davido (2020), and A Better Time (2020).

The singer reportedly charges a whooping 10 million naira for a show in Nigeria and about $90,000 for shows in foreign countries.

Brand endorsements

Numerous companies have worked with Davido over the last few years. These companies look to leverage the singer's fame to raise their own profile or push a product or service. Here is a look at the most prominent deals the singer has ever signed.

PUMA: In 2021, Davido and sports company PUMA signed a long-term endorsement deal, underscoring the company's commitment to the rapidly growing African market. It is worth noting that Wizkid preceded Davido as the brand's ambassador in Nigeria.

In 2021, Davido and sports company PUMA signed a long-term endorsement deal, underscoring the company's commitment to the rapidly growing African market. It is worth noting that Wizkid preceded Davido as the brand's ambassador in Nigeria. Martell Blue Swift: In 2021, the world-famous dry-gin firm penned a multi-million-naira endorsement deal with the Nigerian songwriter and singer. The deal was announced by the firm and the singer on their respective social media platforms.

In 2021, the world-famous dry-gin firm penned a multi-million-naira endorsement deal with the Nigerian songwriter and singer. The deal was announced by the firm and the singer on their respective social media platforms. Pepsi: In 2016, Davido signed a deal with Pepsi to become one of its Nigerian brand ambassadors. The deal was among the biggest Davido has ever signed and contributed significantly to his current net worth.

In 2016, Davido signed a deal with Pepsi to become one of its Nigerian brand ambassadors. The deal was among the biggest Davido has ever signed and contributed significantly to his current net worth. Guinness Nigeria: In 2013, Davido was among the three artists who signed deals with Guinness Nigeria to become brand ambassadors.

In 2013, Davido was among the three artists who signed deals with Guinness Nigeria to become brand ambassadors. MTN Pulse: This was one of Davido's earliest endorsement deals. The singer signed the deal in 2012 and became the face of MTN Pulse in Nigeria. At the time, he was not as well-known and influential as he is today.

This was one of Davido's earliest endorsement deals. The singer signed the deal in 2012 and became the face of MTN Pulse in Nigeria. At the time, he was not as well-known and influential as he is today. Infinix Mobile: The singer has worked as a brand ambassador for the phone manufacturing company twice in the last five years. The first deal came in 2018, and the second in 2021.

The singer has worked as a brand ambassador for the phone manufacturing company twice in the last five years. The first deal came in 2018, and the second in 2021. 1Xbet: The singer signed a lucrative deal with the renowned multinational betting firm in 2021. The deal was intended to raise 1XBet's profile and help it counter the competition in Nigeria's fast-rising betting industry.

Businesses

Davido performs during YAM Carnival 2021 at Clapham Common on August 28, 2021 in London, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Source: Getty Images

The renowned singer sits on the board of directors of Pacific Holdings, a well-established Nigerian firm with interests in various economic sectors. The company has six subsidiaries dealing in gas supply, freight and logistics, venture capital, warehousing, farming, and oil drilling.

Properties

Like numerous other wealthy Nigerian singers, Davido has numerous properties to his name. Here is a quick look.

House

The singer recently gave his fans a virtual tour of his new house in Banana Island, Lagos. Talking about the house on Instagram, the renowned musician termed the milestone a huge blessing. The beautiful mansion is reportedly worth $1.5 million.

Cars

Here is a look at the singer's current car collection.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Lamborghini Huracán

Bentley Bentayga

Porsche Panamera Turbo S

Range Rover Sport

Audi R8

Mercedes-AMG GLS63

Who is the richest between Wizkid and Davido 2022?

Now that we have looked at the two singer's sources of wealth, businesses, and properties, who is richer between Davido and WizKid? Well, from WizKid and Davido's net worth figures, it is clear that Davido is $6 million richer than Wizkid.

Is Davido richer than WizKid?

Yes, Davido's net worth is $10 million, while Wizkid's is $4 million.

WizKid and Davido, who is the richest? This question is on numerous fans' minds, given the remarkable fame enjoyed by the two singers. While both have enjoyed significant success in the Nigerian music industry, Davido is significantly wealthier than Wizkid.

