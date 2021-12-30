Heidi D'Amelio’s biography: What is known about D'Amelio sisters’ mom?

Who is Heidi D’Amelio? She is an American photographer, fitness enthusiast and social media personality. She is well known as the mother of popular TikTok stars Charli and Dixie. She is also well known for the television series called The D’Amelio Show.

American fitness enthusiast O'Brian posing in a gorgeous red dress. Photo: @heididamelio

Source: Instagram

Heidi came into the limelight as the mother of the D’Amelio daughters. What age is Heidi D’Amelio? She is 50 years old. Find out more about her personal life and career here.

Profile summary

Full name: Heidi O’Brian

Heidi O’Brian Popularly as: Heidi D’Amelio

Heidi D’Amelio Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4 January, 1972

4 January, 1972 Heidi D’Amelio’s age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America

Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence: Norwalk, Connecticut, United States of America

Norwalk, Connecticut, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-38

34-26-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-97

86-66-97 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Leroy O’Brian

Leroy O’Brian Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Marc D’Amelio

Marc D’Amelio Children: 2

2 School: Teurlings Catholic High school

Teurlings Catholic High school University: University of California

University of California Profession: Instagram star, fitness enthusiast, photographer

Instagram star, fitness enthusiast, photographer Networth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @heididamelio

@heididamelio Facebook: @Heidi D’Amelio

@Heidi D’Amelio TikTok: @heididamelio

@heididamelio Twitter: @heididamelio

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Heidi D’Amelio biography

She was born to her parents on 4 January 1972, in Lafayette, Louisiana, United States of America. Her father's name is Leroy O'Brian, a former sportsperson.

Her mother is a homemaker, and Heidi often posts her photos on Instagram. She grew up alongside her sisters, Cindy, Patti and Gingi.

Heidi D'Amelio’s maiden name

Her name is Heidi O’Brian.

What nationality is Heidi D’Amelio?

Her nationality is American. She is of white ethnicity.

How old is Heidi D’Amelio?

American social media personality Heidi in a cute blue outfit. Photo: @heididamelio

Source: Instagram

She is 50 years old as of 2022. Heidi D'Amelio’s birthday is on the 4th of January each year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Heidi D'Amelio famous for?

She is a photographer, fitness fanatic and social media personality. She is also famous for being the mother of Charli and Dixie.

Heidi D’Amelio is popular on Instagram with over 2.4 million followers. She started posting her daughters’ photos on her Instagram in 2012. Charli and Dixie are distinguished personalities on TikTok and Instagram and have amassed an extensive following.

Charli is the most followed on TikTok with over 132.4 million followers. Dixie also has a vast following; she has over 56.5 million followers. They usually post lip-syncing and dance videos.

Dixie's mother is also on TikTok. She posts her daughters' videos, and she also posts her lip-syncing and diet-related videos.

Photography

She is a professional photographer. She focuses on family photoshoots and pet portraits. Moreover, she has an unverified Instagram account dedicated to her photography work alone.

Fitness enthusiast

She is a gym lover and likes to keep her body fit. According to her, she and her husband go to the gym four days a week. She usually posts her post-workout photos on Instagram. She is a supporter of healthy living to her followers and family.

Filmography

Dixie’s mother has also appeared in a few films and TV shows. Here is a list of some of the movies and television shows with O’Brian.

Access Hollywood (2021) as self

(2021) as self Charli Vs. Dixie (2021) as self

(2021) as self The D’Amelio Show (2021) as self

(2021) as self Charli D’Amelio (2021) as self

(2021) as self Celebrity Family Feud (2008) as self

Who is Heidi D’Amelio’s husband?

She is married to a famous American businessman and politician. His name is Marc D’Amelio.

American fitness enthusiast O'Brian (left), her daughters Charli and Dixie (middle) and her husband, Marc (right), posing for a family photo. Photo: @heididamelio

Source: Instagram

The couple exchanged their wedding vows on 13 May 2000. The two are happily married, and Heidi usually posts her husband's photos on her Instagram page. On the 1st of November, she posted his photo on Instagram followed by an affectionate message to wish him a happy birthday.

How many children does Heidi D’Amelio have?

She has two daughters, Charli and Dixie. O'Brian and her husband were blessed with their firstborn daughter, Dixie, on 12 August 2001. Charli was born on 1 May 2004.

Their daughters have grown to be popular on social media. For instance, they are famous on TikTok due to their lip-syncing and dance videos.

Body measurements

Charli D’Amelio’s mom stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm). She weighs 126 pounds (57 kgs). She has brown hair, and her eye colour is dark brown.

Heidi D’Amelio’s net worth

It is alleged that she is worth $500, 000 as of 2021. However, this information is not confirmed. She earns her wealth from her social media activities. Additionally, Heidi D’Amelio’s job as a photographer adds to her total income.

Heidi D'Amelio is an American photographer, fitness enthusiast and social media influencer. She is the mother of famous internet sensations Charli and Dixie.

READ ALSO: Daniela Norman’s biography: age, birthday, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published a detailed biography of Daniela Norman. She is an upcoming actress known for her outstanding character of June Park in the television series Tiny Pretty Things.

Daniela is the daughter of Ivan (father) and Sheri (mother). She was born in London, England, United Kingdom. The upcoming actress has appeared in popular films like Cats as Demeter (2019) and An American in Paris-The Musical as The Company. Find out more about Daniela in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng