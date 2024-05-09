The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of the head boy of a Nigerian Christian school has stirred reactions online

The brainy student cleared the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, scoring 95 in two subjects

The head boy's result earned him the admiration of internet users, while others expressed shock at his academic feat

Chuwkure Granville Princewill, the head boy of Seventh Day Adventist Church school, has been commended on social media over his UTME performance.

The church released his UTME result via their Facebook handle and encouraged people that their kids could replicate his feat.

Chuwkure Granville Princewill scored 345 in the exam. The image of a schoolboy on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: monkeybusinessimages, jamb.gov.ng

"2024 Jamb result of our out going SP.

"What are you waiting for...

"Your child can do it too," the church wrote.

From the screenshot the church released, Granville scored 345 on aggregate. He got 95 marks in physics and chemistry.

The science student also scored 75 in English and 80 in Biology.

JAMB said only 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above in the exam.

The head boy's result excited people

Ugorji Princewill Ifeanyi said:

"Awesome! Congratulations!"

Isaac Ndudirim Darlington said:

"Congratulations my boy."

