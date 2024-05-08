Fashion designer Veekee James, who set a remarkable wedding trend in February 2024, left many in shock after she went on her knees for Femi

The entrepreneur had her wedding Thanksgiving for the second time at her childhood church in Ajegunle, Lagos

While speaking on the altar, she knelt by her husband, Femi Atere, to thank him for being the man of her dreams and God's gift

Victoria James, widely known as Veekee James, was recently at the centre of numerous conversations on social media after a clip from her wedding's Thanksgiving at her childhood church went viral.

Veekee, who got married in February 2024, continues to trend months after her wedding and has now made headlines for kneeling for her husband in church.

Nigerians reacted after clips of Veekee James kneeling before her husband during their Thanksgiving went viral. Credit: @veekeejames

Veekee kneels before husband, Femi

A video of Victoria kneeling before her husband, Femi Atere, has many social media users bickering.

James suffered backlash for kneeling before her husband in her Ajegunle church. Some Nigerians have also said she does too much, considering her wedding was months ago.

See Veekee's video here:

This is not the first time that Veekee James has been attacked over her videos.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Veekee was dragged but later spoke up after an old video of her twerking in a TikTok surfaced online.

In her response, she silenced the naysayer by referring to herself as "a Jesus baby forever".

Netizens react to Veekee James' video

The ace fashion designer, famous for her creativity, has triggered a round of reactions. See what some Nigerians are saying below:

@bvlkiss_:

"Seen."

@im.miamae_:

"My prayer for Veekee James is that may she continue to press y’all neck till infinity."

@ogede101:

"She does too much button."

@pretty_lynder:

"Why is she always the one doing the talking? Can’t he be the man for once?"

@hore_oluwa__:

"Our redeemer is really strong the lord of host is his name he will surely plead our cause!"

@cc_luxuryhairs:

"This marriage will shock the world in a positive way."

@mcajele:

"This girl won’t stop to praise God through her life and marriage and the best you can do is to get along with it . Align with her or she will continue to press your neck. Peace."

@aanu_bibi:

"I love how she adores him, I just hope this is genuine behind closed doors."

Veekee James gives hubby PS5

Recall that Legit.ng in a previous news reporter that Veekee's white wedding took place on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

The wedding had a series of highlights that had many netizens talking and praising her for the standards she had set.

One of the fashion designer's gifts to her man was a brand-new PS5, and another box contained an Apple wristwatch.

