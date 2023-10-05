Matt Rife's girlfriend timeline: who has he dated over the years?

Matt Rife is a stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his role in the sketch comedy and game show Wild 'N Out. Like many celebrities, his fame has attracted attention to his personal life, especially his dating life. Many want to know who Matt Rife's girlfriend is and who he dated in the past.

Comedian/actor and show co-host Matt Rife attends the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Matt Rife was born Matthew Steven Rife on 10 September 1995 in Columbus, Ohio, United States. He is famous across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok due to the comedy skits he uploads. The actor has been romantically linked to a few high-profile celebrities over the years. But who is Matt Rife dating? Have a look at his love life for more details.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Steven Rife Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Ligt blue Father Michael Eric Gutzke Mother April Rife Chilton Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jessica Lord High School New Albany High School Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Instagram @mattrife TikTok @matt_rife X (Twitter) @mattrife Facebook @ItsMattRife YouTube Matt Rife

Matt Rife's girlfriend's timeline

Who has Matt Rife dated? The stand-up comedian has been in a few high-profile relationships over the years. Here is what his dating history looks like.

Kate Beckinsale (2017–2018)

Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Matt Rife's relationship with the English actress was highly publicised. Kathrin Romany Beckinsale is an English actress best known for appearing in films such as Underworld: Evolution, Vacancy and Van Helsing.

The two are believed to have met through a mutual friend. They began dating in March 2017, but they were first spotted together in public in June 2017 while kissing outside Villa Lounge in West Hollywood, California, USA.

Their relationship gained more attention from the public due to their age difference, as Matt was 21 years old while Kate was 43 years old at the time. Matt and Kate's relationship lasted for a year as they parted ways in 2018. The Wild 'N Out star described their relationship as complicated. He stated:

We dated for a year, and it was complicated for sure. A lot of ups and downs, but she's moved on, and I'm happy. I'm hoping they're both getting out of it what they want.

After the breakup, the actress began dating Pete Davidson. However, their relationship did not last long, as they separated a few months later. In an interview with TMZ in 2019, Rife advised Pete to 'run' from the relationship. He, however, apologised to Kate for giving such advice in September 2023.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman (2017)

Zendaya, the recipient of the Star of the Year Award, attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Matt was rumoured to be in a relationship with . Zendaya is an award-winning actress and singer known for starring in movies and TV series such as Euphoria, The Greatest Showman and Malcolm & Marie.

Matt and Zendaya are believed to have met while filming Wild 'N Out. The actress denied having ever dated the stand-up comedian Matt.

Lucy Hale (2023)

Lucy Hale attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Rife was allegedly romantically involved with Lucy Hale in 2023 before dating his current girlfriend. Lucy is an American actress and singer born on 14 June 1989.

Who is Matt Rife's girlfriend now?

The actor is dating Jessica Jane Lord. The two are said to have begun dating in July 2023. The Elevator star revealed during an appearance on Good Morning America show that he is dating, although, at the time, he didn't disclose the name of his girlfriend.

He later confirmed in September 2023, during Elle's 'Thirst Trap' interview, that he is dating Jessica Lord. Matt Rife's partner is a Canadian-British actress and dancer born in Rochdale, Manchester, England. She is well known for being featured in TV series such as The Next Step, Find Me in Paris and Ransom.

In April 2023, Matt said in an interview that he hates dating due to his busy schedule. He said:

I kind of hate dating. I know I am just in my mid-to-late s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe and is my peace. But when I'm touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it's incredibly hard to maintain a relationship.

FAQs

Who is Matt Rife? He is an American stand-up comedian and actor. How old is Matt Rife? The entertainer is 28 years old as of 2023. He was born on 10 September 1995. Where is Matt Rife from? He was born in Columbus, Ohio, United States. Is Matt Rife in a relationship? He is currently dating Jessica Lord, a Find Me in Paris star. Is Matt Rife married? Matt has been romantically linked to a few women, but none of the relationships resulted in marriage. How did Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale meet? The two reportedly met through a mutual friend. How tall is Matt Rife? He is 6 feet or 185 centimetres tall.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing who Matt Rife's girlfriend is. The actor has been linked to a few women of high calibre, primarily singers and actresses. Matt is currently dating Jessica Lord, a Canadian-British actress.

