Is Shemar Moore married? A look at the actor’s relationships

Shemar Moore is a renowned Hollywood actor, producer, and former fashion model. He is famous for his roles as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds and Sergeant II Daniel Harrelson on S.W.A.T. Despite his career achievements, many are curious to know more about his personal life. Is Shemar Moore married?

Actor Shemar Moore poses in the press room during the 46th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2015, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

Source: Getty Images

Shemar Moore started acting in 1994 when he portrayed Malcolm Winters in The Young and the Restless. The prominent actor's accolades include eight NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award. Moore is also a former fashion model. He was signed by DNA Model Management in New York City. Although always in the spotlight, he has maintained a low profile about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Shemar Franklin Moore Date of birth 20 April 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Oakland, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marilyn Wilson Father Sherrod Moore Siblings 4 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Children 1 University Santa Clara University Profession Actor, former model, producer Net worth $22 million

Is Shemar Moore married?

The American actor is not married, but he was once married. The actor was married to Sanaa Lathan. Sanaa Lathan was Shemar Moore's wife from 1991 to 1996. They started dating in 1985 and were together for four years before tying the knot on 11 May 1991.

US actress Sanaa Lathan arrives for the premiere of Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters" at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California, on December 7, 2022. Photo: Robyn Beck

Sanaa Lathan is a famous American actress and film director. She is known for her roles in Love & Basketball, Hit & Run, The Best Man: Final Chapters and The Twilight Zone. The two divorced in 1996, although the cause of their divorce is still unknown.

Shemar Moore's relationship history

Moore has also been romantically linked with several women since he divorced his wife. Here is a look at his relationships.

Jesiree Dizon (2020–Present)

Jesiree Dizon during Much Love Animal Rescue "Shop 'Til You Drool" Benefit at 5th and Sunset Studios Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard

Jesiree Dizon is considered by many to be Shemar Moore's wife. Though this is not the case, the two have been dating since 2020. The two have kept their relationship private, and it is unclear how and when they met.

Jesiree Dizon is an American actress and makeup artist. She is known for her roles in TV shows such as Days of Our Lives, Hawaii Five-0 and True Blood. As a makeup artist, Dizon has worked with agencies like Wilhelmina Models, Renew Artists Hawaii, NTA Talent and MGM Germany.

Moore and Dizon announced they were expecting a baby on The Jennifer Hudson Show. In January 2023, Moore shared a gender reveal video on social media. They welcomed their daughter, Frankie Moore, in January 2023. The actress also has a 16-year-old son, Kaiden, and a 5-year-old daughter from previous relationships.

Shawna Gordon (2014–2015)

Actor Shemar Moore and professional soccer player Shawna Gordon attend the 46th Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 6, 2015, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archulet

Shemar Moore dated Shawna Gordon, an American soccer player who made headlines in 2014. They were allegedly having an affair. Moore confirmed their relationship in January 2015. He told TMZ when asked which athlete had the best body:

My girlfriend, Shawna Gordon because she's a professional soccer player. If she stands up and turns around, you might just faint.

Moore and Shawna appeared together on The Ellen Show the following month. The two broke up in 2016 and have not been spotted together since.

Ashley Scott (2002–2003)

Ashley Scott & Shemar Moore during The World Premiere Of "2 Fast 2 Furious" - Arrivals at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California, United States. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Ashley Scott and Shemar Moore dated for a year. Ashley Scott is an actress and model from the United States. Reports of the two dating started in October 2002.

The duo walked together on several red carpet in 2002. In June 2003, Scott and Moore were spotted together at the 2 Fast 2 Furious premiere. Ashley posted a throwback photo from the premiere on , captioning it:

#Throwbackthursday Fast and Furious premiere 2003 with the handsome Shemar Moore.

Halle Berry (1997–1998)

Actor Halle Berry during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photographer: David Paul Morris

Halle Berry dated Shemar Moore at the peak of her career. The famous actress and model dated the actor for a year. Moore explained in an interview with BET in 2013. He stated:

She was the first woman to knock my socks off. I fell hard for Halle. Many people now know we dated, but we had to keep it hush-hush at the time because she was fresh off her divorce from David Justice. I'm still grateful for that relationship.

Toni Braxton (1994–1995)

Toni Braxton attends the 47th Annual American Music Awards Press Room at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty

Toni Braxton is America an actress, singer, and songwriter. The beautiful singer dated Shemar Moore in 1994, and the relationship lasted a year. In an interview with BET, he said he had just graduated college and did not know much about relationships as he was young and clueless about love.

FAQs

Who is Shemar Moore? He is an American actor and former fashion model. He is famous for his roles in Criminal Minds, S.W.A.T and The Young and the Restless. Where is Shemar Moore from? The actor hails from Oakland, California, United States of America. Is Shemar Moore married? No, the actor is not married. He was, however, married in the past and got divorced. Who is Shemar Moore in a relationship with? He is dating an American actress and makeup artist known as Jesiree Dizon. The two have been dating since 2020. Does Shemar Moore have kids? Shemar Moore has a baby girl with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon. Her name is Frankie Moore, and she was born in January 2023. Was Shemar Moore married to Sanaa Lathan? Yes, the American actor was married to Sanaa Lathan. The two were married between 1991 to 1996. How much is Shemar Moore worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moore is worth $22 million. He makes his money from his acting career.

Is Shemar Moore married? Shemar Moore is not married. He is in a relationship with Jesiree Dizon, and they share a daughter. The actor has been linked to several high-profile women, including his ex-wife Sanaa Lathan.

