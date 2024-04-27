Well-known Ghanaian prophet Karma President announced a new prophecy for another Nollywood actor, Dave Ogbeni

Karam President became famous in Nigeria after a 2023 prophecy he saw about the death of the late Junior Pope trended barely hours after it occurred

The viral clip got to the attention of Dave, who is also a friend of the deceased, igniting interesting takes from Nigerians

Popular Ghanaian prophet Karma President trended on Nigerian social media once after a video of his prophesying for late Junior Pope's friend's actor Dave Ogbeni surfaced.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that 24 hours after the terrible death of the prominent Nollywood actor, an old video of the Ghanaian clergy warning the departed in 2023 of an imminent accident sent from the spiritual realm buzzed online.

In another report, the spiritual man called out popular Lagos socialite Sam Larry over the sudden death of the former Marlain singer Mohbad and urged him to confess or face his doom.

A recent video of Karma President in his usual radio studio saw him send a crucial message to Nollywood actor Dave Ogbeni who is also a close friend of Junior Pope.

Karma President sees another vision for Junior Pope's bestie, Dave Ogbeni. Credit: @jnrpope, @karmapresident, @daveogbeni

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In the footage, he alleged that his maternal family members have projected a bad accident to him in the spiritual world "to scatter him." He also acknowledged that Dave and Pope were very good friends.

Sharing an incomplete clip from the session, Dave took to his caption to lambast Karma President and cancel the evil utterance.

"Of all the threats I've been receiving since the 11th of this month, this is the most Sensel*ss cus this clown just predicted His own de*th. This mumu can predict how people will D*e but can't predict the manner and time His will happen?

"Whoever paid you to do this video, tell them You can't wish me death because you're not my creator! Never !!. Back to sender. Let's report His page for false prophecies and wishing NIGERIANS untimely Death. Thus saith the Lord, it shall not stand, neither shall it come to pass. Isaiah 7:7.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to prophecy on Dave Ogbeni

Legit.ng compiled the reactions:

soniaogeneofficial:

"Untimely death will never be your portion in Jesus name Amen."

officialsirkome:

"U are blessed n nothing as such will happen Amen.'

adaigbo_nation:

"Back to sender! Please let’s report his page. This is not your portion says the Lord."

mariuz_001:

"You shall live to the fullness of your years brother..any evil prophecy against you shall return to its."

dd_martyman:

"Bro, I respect and admire your act. But please just do the needful and pray against whatever prophecy anyone sees about you in private. Trust me it's a wicked world, plus some people see things before they happen, we might think they are crazy or chasing clouts. Most of the tone it's not like that. But be rest assured by the Grace of God, long and healthy life is sure for you."

officialblessingnwankwo1:

"Pls pray dear. Don't panic."

quee_nsabin:

"Sir please instead of insulting take this serious . Check your inbox i send you message regarding this Same information coming from aome one else. I send you that message on the 12 of April. The spiritual control the phisical. Please pray and cancel it. God reveals to redeem.

blessed8386:

"Is this a new trend from this guy? Predicting people's death."

Junior Pope’s mother feels her son was killed

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother is suspicious about her son’s death.

Recall the departed thespian died on April 10 alongside four other crew members while commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, The Other Side of Life.

During a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

Source: Legit.ng